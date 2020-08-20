Op-Ed Calls for Seizing the Moment to Eliminate Health Inequities

Racial, Ethnic, and Gender Equity Will Lead to More Productive Communities

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an op-ed by Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Chairman of the AAHC Sullivan Alliance, and Dr. Steven L. Kanter, president and CEO of the Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC) laying out strategies to invest in a culture of health for America.

They make the critical point that “better health means a better economy. And this notion deserves the attention and support of every American….Investing in a more effective and more efficient health system will strengthen our nation’s economy.” Text of the op-ed can be viewed online here.

AAHC is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through values-based leadership of academic health centers.

