Hem Mills Inc. Expanding Knitting Mill Operations in North Carolina

CONCORD, NC, USA, August 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hem Mills Inc. Expanding Knitting Mill Operations in North CarolinaThe expansion is due to the increasing demand for specialty athletic wear and sustainable apparel.Concord, NC - Hem Mill Inc., a hemp weaving and knitting development manufacturer, is excited to announce the company will be expanding its knitting operations to a second factory in Haw River by Dec. 2020.Hem Mills inc. is America’s first hemp weaving and knitting mill which specializes in organic textile development. The company specializes in fabrics with natural antimicrobial properties, natural nano yarn to enhance athletic performances, industrial straps, webbing, surgical bandages, and athletic tape applications.In the company’s most recent news, Hem Mills is pleased to announce the expansion of its knitting mill operations in North Carolina by the end of the year. The expansion is due to the increasing demand for specialty athletic wear and specialty sustainable apparel. Additionally, Hem Mills’ ability to do rapid R&D directly in the USA and produce textiles to custom specifications for their clients, plus the growing interest in hemp textiles, has pushed them to expand their operations.Founder and CEO, Madison Sexton, founded the mill after she attempted to develop a USA made hemp boxing hand wrap, and couldn’t find a hemp knitting and weaving mill to produce it for her. “I really wanted something that was made in the USA, and that was truly hemp,” says Sexton. “I searched for a mill to bring my idea to life and found none. Alas, I decided to pack up everything I own and moved to open America's first hemp knitting and weaving mill – Hem Mills.”About Hemp TextilesHemp is a fiber that is growing in popularity and, according to Hem Mills, for good reason. It is a fiber known for its sustainability, durability, and having natural antimicrobial properties. Hemp is also a natural fiber, often compared to cotton, but it has proven itself to be superior to other natural fibers. For example, while being grown, hemp uses 50% less water and half of the territory of cotton to produce three times the amount of fiber as cotton. Additionally, pesticides aren’t needed to grow hemp, and the plant actually enriches the soil it’s grown on, instead of causing erosion and degradation like other natural fibers do.The finished textiles produced from hemp are beautiful, strong, and possess a higher quality than others. Hem Mills produces textiles that are 100% hemp, as well as blending hemp with other fibers to develop a textile to the desired look, feel, and performance.Hem Mills offers a variety of hemp textiles and is constantly expanding and developing its product line. The company offers 100% hemp webbing, 100% hemp broad-woven fabrics, 55% hemp/45% organic combed cotton jersey-knit, 50% hemp/40% organic combed cotton/10% spandex jersey-knit, and is in development of other hemp & hemp blended textiles.For more information about Hem Mills, please visit https://hemhemp.com About Hem MillsHem Mills was founded with a big mission - to bring manufacturing back to the USA by producing honest textiles. Since its opening, Hem Mills has created several different products and is constantly doing R&D to develop something new and exciting - or to take an existing product and completely revamp and elevate it.Contact InformationAllie Harrington980-781-9617sales@hemhemp.com