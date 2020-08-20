Murray Slams Carney For Delay In Small Business Help

Says Governor’s Grant Program Is In Response To Her Small Business Bill of Rights

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown attorney and the endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate, Julianne Murray, slammed Governor John Carney for playing politics with his $100 million grant proposal for small businesses. Murray said that the Governor only announced his plan after she announced her Small Business Bill of Rights that has won praise from business owners throughout Delaware. She said it was another example of career politician, John Carney delaying decisions on critical issues until others had shown him the way. Murray said this is another reason why so many Delawareans are responding to her campaign because they want a governor who leads and doesn’t wait for others to tell him what he should do.

“They say imitation is the highest form of flattery so I guess I should be honored that Governor Carney finally decided to address the hardships that business owners are facing across the state,” said Julianne Murray. “Sadly, he only decided to do something for small businesses after I released my Small Business Bill of Rights. He hasn’t said a word about helping small businesses before now. This is typical John Carney, do nothing until someone else does something and then he follows. Delaware must do better than this and Delaware needs to hold him accountable on Election Day for what he has done to small businesses.”

Murray’s Small Business Bill of Rights:

 When it comes to their right to operate, small businesses will be treated equally as big box stores.

 After n state government inspection or ruling, small businesses will have 25 working days to fix any broken regulations or laws without fear of fines or penalties.

 Whether it is tax law or a new regulation (not deemed a public health emergency), small businesses will be given one year to adapt. Small businesses cannot afford a team of lawyers to comprehend new regulations and compliance issues. They need to be given time to adjust.

 All businesses will have the right to timely responses to state applications and inquiries.

 All business have a right to responsive and knowledgeable assistance from state government employees

 Businesses will not be discriminated based on geography.

 All economic boards will have a representative from the small business community.

 The Governor will not sign any bill with new regulations unless accompanied by cost estimates for implementing by both the state and the business.

 The Governor will hold the line against taxes which stifle the economy.

 The Division of Small Business will have leadership with small business experience



