Today, 395 COVID19 patients,15 recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya. The updated total is 9463 patients; of whom 169 died and 1018 recovered, while 8276 patients are still being hospitalized.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update (20 August 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.