Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,919 in the last 365 days.

Borealis Exploration Limited Affiliate Schedules Product Demonstration

/EIN News/ -- GIBRALTAR, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borealis Exploration Limited (BOREF) affiliate WheelTug has issued an electronic invitation to a demonstration "test drive" of its electric taxi system in Memphis, Tennessee on 15 September. It can be viewed at http://www.wheeltug.com and at https://vimeo.com/448367130.

Contact:  Dick Kalin, 612-875-4403

You just read:

Borealis Exploration Limited Affiliate Schedules Product Demonstration

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.