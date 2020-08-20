Borealis Exploration Limited Affiliate Schedules Product Demonstration

/EIN News/ -- GIBRALTAR, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borealis Exploration Limited (BOREF) affiliate WheelTug has issued an electronic invitation to a demonstration "test drive" of its electric taxi system in Memphis, Tennessee on 15 September. It can be viewed at http://www.wheeltug.com and at https://vimeo.com/448367130.
