Missouri Recognizes Seven Gold Star Schools

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced seven Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2020. The program, which aligns with the national Blue Ribbon Schools program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or schools that perform at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

Missouri’s Gold Star Schools for 2020 include:

Clayton High School, Clayton School District Festus Elementary, Festus R-VI School District Francis Howell High School, Francis Howell R-III School District Lincoln Elementary, St. Charles R-VI School District Rose Acres Elementary, Pattonville R-III School District Sunny Pointe Elementary, Blue Springs R-IV School District West Elementary, Ozark R-VI School District

“I am honored to recognize these outstanding schools for their commitment to providing a high-quality education to their students each and every day,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “To be acknowledged as Missouri’s representatives in this nationwide program is a testament to their efforts in preparing students of all ages for success.”

The Missouri Gold Star Schools program was established in 1991 and uses the same criteria for nomination as the National Blue Ribbon Schools program. The U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced this fall.