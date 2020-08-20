Charles Chitwood Joins Schulte Roofing
Schulte Roofing is proud to announce and welcome Charles Chitwood as a new residential project manager. Charles will be leading his roofing teams and working with homeowners all over College Station and Bryan, and he will be responsible for planning and leading every stage of his residential roofing installations, roof replacements, repairs, and other projects, from the new construction/pre-construction phase through completion.
When asked about his role, Charles said, "I feel good about working for a company whose name stands on its own. They have an excellent reputation for being fair and ethical in everything they do, and they don't waiver. They take care of their people."
After 30 years of dedicated service with the U.S. military, with the rank of Sergeant Major for U.S. Special Forces and including almost three years as a senior observer, coach, and mentor for a Special Operations Training Detachment, Charles brings more than experience and professionalism to the position. He gives his colleagues and Schulte Roofing customers the confidence of a job well-done and the perseverance to overcome any obstacle, all while making his friendly demeanor and neighborly attitude felt far and wide.
"I know Charles will be a great addition to our team," said the College Station Roofing President Josh Schulte. "He has a very high level of leadership skills and discipline with his military background."
Schulte Roofing has always been an ardent supporter of Veterans and Retirees. Nevertheless, Charles's broad range of talents, exceptionally likeable personality, and steadfast enthusiasm to tackle new challenges truly made him stand out.
"I joined Schulte Roofing just before the hail storm; my first few months were Baptism by fire," Charles continued, reflecting on his start with Schulte Roofing. "Josh Schulte and Steven Martinez have carved out time to train me for my new role personally. This is a new adventure as I settle into my new role outside of the military."
As an established and rapidly growing College Station roofing company, Schulte Roofing holds to the belief that the best roofers are the ones who are locals, residents and neighbors. Charles Chitwood is not only the latest member of the Schulte Roofing corporate family, he is literally family.
Here’s to the best of the best!
About Schulte Roofing
Schulte Roofing®, Home of the BulletProof Roof Guarantee® launched in 1994 with a simple work ethic; “Committed to Excellence”. That has been the company’s guiding principle for over 25 years. In that time, the brand has grown from a small, family-owned business to an award-winning, Texas-wide brand named among the nation’s top 100 roofing companies by Roofing Contractor magazine.
Schulte Roofing is a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association, the Better Business Bureau, BCS Home Builders Association and the BCS Apartment Association, and their credentials include GAF Master Elite Contractor, CertainTeed Silver Star Contractors™, CertainTeed Select Shingle Roofers™, and Versico authorized installers. Schulte Roofing was recently voted #1 Best of the College Station roofing companies for 11 years.
