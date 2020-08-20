MT. PLEASANT WOMAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN CONNECTION WITH ALCOHOL LICENSE APPLICATION FOR BACON AND BOURBON EVENT CANCELED THIS YEAR

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Charleston County woman and charged her with one count of forgery and one count of furnishing a false tax document in connection with an alcohol license application for the 2020 Bacon and Bourbon event canceled earlier this year.

Connie Denise Boles, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, worked for the marketing firm managing the event and submitted an altered Application for Special Event Beer, Wine, and/or Liquor License and a City of North Charleston Special Event Business License, according to arrest warrants. Boles committed the crime of forgery by folding, pasting, and copying documents to make it appear as though the documents were approved and signed by the North Charleston Police Chief. By delivering the forged documents to the SCDOR, Boles committed the crime of furnishing a false tax document, according to the warrant.

If convicted, Boles faces a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison for forgery and up to one year and/or a fine of $5,000 for furnishing a false tax document. She is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

