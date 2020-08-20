Drug Manufacturers Continue to Raise Prices for Brand Drugs In July
Metopirone Leads the Way with a 25 Percent IncreaseFAYETTEVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July was a busy month for drug manufacturers and brand name drugs. During the month, twenty-nine drug manufacturers raised prices for 65 brands with an average price increase of 3.62% vs. 63 brands with an average price increase of 3.78% last year for the same time period. Among brands taking price increases last month are Metopirone (Laboratoire HRA Pharma), used to check the pituitary gland’s function, up 25%, Nexium (AstraZeneca), used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems, up 6.0%, and Synalar (Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals), used to treat a variety of skin conditions, up 7.0%.
Overall, price increases for July range from a low of 1.50% (Alimta, Benlysta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Fasenra, Fasenra Pen, Imfinzi, Poteligeo), to a high of 25.00% for Metopirone.
These price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost* (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available.
As rising drug prices continue to be one of the biggest health care concerns in America, President Trump recently signed four executive orders aimed at cutting prescription drug prices. These orders would allow states to import cheaper drugs from Canada, direct drugmaker rebates straight to patients, provide insulin and EpiPens at steep discounts to low-income people, and use international prices to pay for some Medicare drugs.
Source: AnalySource® as of August 19, 2020 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2020
* First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy: https://www.fdbhealth.com/drug-pricing-policy
AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc., a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients, including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.
