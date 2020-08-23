Nancy Ridge to Serve as Advisor to Mission Sisters Who Work
Ridge, an influential leader in tech and women’s advancement initiatives, guides women-focused nonprofit as it expands its impact and numbers served
As a lifelong advocate for gender equality, I see Mission Sisters Who Work as a tangible way to offer practical support to women and girls that makes a difference.”DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, August 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Ridge, President at Ridge Innovative will serve as a strategic advisor to the humanitarian 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Mission Sisters Who Work, according to a statement made today from Mission Sisters’ officials. Says Cheryl O’Donoghue, the organization’s president, “Over the past couple of years, we have come to rely on Nancy’s perspective and guidance as we’ve expanded our mission to serve and support even more women with business and STEM scholarships and emotional intelligence leadership development resources.”
— Nancy Ridge, President, Ridge Innovative
Nancy shares Mission Sisters’ commitment to provide valuable insights, training and tools to help empower women who work, enabling them to overcome barriers to their progress and the many inequities they still face in the workplace. “As a lifelong advocate for gender equality, I see Mission Sisters Who Work as a tangible way to offer practical support to women and girls that makes a difference,” says Nancy, who has also been a longtime champion and enthusiastic mentor for women and girls in both the workplace and her community.
Nancy Ridge’s support of Mission Sisters Who Work began in 2018. Since then she has been instrumental in amplifying the nonprofit’s books and training programs at technology industry events, and connecting Mission Sisters to women-focused groups, including the Alliance of Channel Women (ACW). Nancy is co-founder and past president of ACW, a nonprofit professional organization established in 2011 to enable other women leaders in the telecommunications and IT industry to collaborate to grow their businesses, develop personally and professionally and pass on their experience through mentoring.
Ridge Innovative is at the forefront of delivering digital transformation while building lasting relationships across a vast ecosystem of service providers, key partners and clients. In her role as president of Ridge Innovative, Nancy is a trusted advisor with a laser focus on using technology to ensure clients achieve their business outcomes. The results enable her clients to increase employee productivity; improve customer experience; and ensure their connectivity, mobility, cloud and application services meet today's challenges. Nancy is a Silver Stevie recipient for Executive of the Year and also provides professional consulting and coaching for channel development and sales leadership.
Before founding Ridge Innovative, Nancy served as Executive Vice President for a well-established Sourcing as a Service (SaaS) company. For over 14 years, she was responsible for selecting, developing and managing a portfolio of more than 150 service providers for connectivity, voice, and cloud/managed services and software. She also recruited and supported over 350 partners to offer the best solutions and business outcomes to clients while remaining committed to remarkable customer service. The company won #41 on the “Inc. 500” list of fastest growing companies with over 2,000% growth.
In addition to her ongoing volunteer support of ACW and Mission Sisters Who Work, Nancy has served as a volunteer for the children's ministry at Rock Harbor Church since 2007. Ridge regularly speaks on panels, acts as a moderator and serves as a keynote on topics ranging from technology to mentoring and gender diversity.
About Mission Sisters Who Work. Mission Sisters, a charitable 501(c)(3), provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships so that women can take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The nonprofit also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing opportunity for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world and be an inspiring force for good and real change (please contact Mission Sisters for more details.)
