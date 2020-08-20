Facts & Factors Predicts that by 2025 the size & Share of the Smart Buildings Market Will Hit $83,384 Mn, at 34.7% CAGR

Smart Buildings Market Share

Global Smart Buildings market is expected to reach a value of around USD 83,384 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 34.7% between 2019 and 2025.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Smart Buildings Market By Automation Type (Energy Management, Network & Communication Management, Intelligent Security Systems, and Infrastructure Management), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), and By Application (Commercial, Institutes, Residential, Airports, Hospitals, Government, Manufacturing & Industrial Facilities, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”. According to the report, the global Smart Buildings market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 10,243 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 83,384 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 34.7% between 2019 and 2025.

A smart building is an edifice that makes use of mechanized methods for automated control of the building functions including heating, ventilation, lighting, air conditioning, and other household or residential systems. Moreover, the smart construction makes use of sensors, microchips, and actuators for garnering data and handling it as per business needs. The smart building infrastructure helps the owners of the houses, operators, and facility personnel for enhancing the asset performance for minimizing the power consumption and contributing towards the green ecosystem.

Growing need for conserving energy to drive the market trends

Energy efficiency is a key issue for developers of the building structures as well as designers of the buildings. These structural engineers are trying to build sustainable structures through the use of smart building technique which has proved to be an efficient way for reducing the power consumption along with reducing the costs while improving the building environment for the residents. Additionally, escalating the need for eco-friendly living, effective resource management, cost-efficient management, and other beneficial features will lift the growth graph of the smart buildings market in an upward direction.

Furthermore, commercial constructions make use of a large amount of power and hence automated systems that measure and check the energy efficiency has become a key component of the energy management activities. Apparently, huge concerns over energy preservation and green constructions will steer the business growth over the forecast period.

In addition to this, an escalating requirement of integrated security & safety systems in the new constructions is likely to steer the market expansion over the forecast period. However, high initial costs including development & deployment of automation in the buildings can restrict the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Intelligent Security Systems to lead the automation type segment by 2025 in terms of value

The growth of the intelligent security systems segment during the forecast period is credited to massive security concerns across the globe resulting in a need for new & reliable technologies for buildings.

Commercial segment to dominate the application landscape over the forecast timeline in terms of earnings

The segmental growth over 2019-2025 is due to large-scale use of the automated systems in commercial spaces like large commercial offices, retail shops, malls, parks, and shopping stores with a view to save the energy.

Europe to contribute a major market revenue share over the forecast period

The regional market growth during the period from 2019 to 2025 is credited to the launching of new initiatives by the government for constructing smart buildings & intelligent commercial structures.

Some of the key players involved in the business include IBM Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Schneider SE, United Technologies Corporation, ABB Group, Buildingiq, Inc., and Delta Controls among others.

This report segments the Smart Buildings market as follows:

Smart Buildings Market: By Automation Type Analysis

Energy Management

Network & Communication Management

Intelligent Security Systems

Infrastructure Management

Smart Buildings Market: By Services Analysis

Professional Services

Managed Services

Smart Buildings Market: By Application Analysis

Commercial

Institutes

Residential

Airports

Hospitals

Government

Manufacturing & Industrial Facilities

Others

