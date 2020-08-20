NEW: SNAP Increases Being Issued in September

Since March 2020, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits to bring them to the maximum amount.

The federal government approved a similar increase for September 2020. On September 3rd, households with benefit amounts under the maximum amount will receive additional benefits as a supplement to the regular September issuance.

The amount of SNAP benefits a household receives is based on a federal formula that takes into account the number of people in the household and its income and expenses. If a household's usual benefit amount is below the maximum amount, they will receive additional benefits to bring them to the maximum amount for their household size.

A table showing the maximum amount for household sizes can be found on our What's New Page (link below).