Flu Shots Now Available at Stop & Shop Pharmacies

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the CDC urging everyone 6 months and older to get a vaccination in advance of the flu season, Stop & Shop today announced that flu shots are now available at its 250+ pharmacy locations across the Northeast. Stop & Shop is taking extensive health and safety precautions at its pharmacies and has secured additional stock of the flu vaccine, anticipating higher demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stop & Shop has enhanced its health and safety protocols for vaccinations at all of its pharmacies. Customers will also be required to wear face covering, and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves and face shields. The immunization area will have strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

“Stop & Shop is ready to take care of its communities this flu season,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We are well-stocked and offer immunizations without appointments. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most end up being low or no-cost. Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need this fall.”

Stop & Shop offers several types of flu vaccines and its licensed, trained and trusted pharmacists can help each patient select the type that is best for them to address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential adverse effects. Stop & Shop pharmacies also have an ample supply of shingles and pneumonia vaccines available, and customers should consult their local Stop & Shop pharmacist on all other immunizations that may be available and valuable to them and their families.

To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit https://stopandshop.com/pharmacy . Video highlighting safety and sanitation measures in Stop & Shop pharmacies can be viewed below: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/9b557977422a978aa81968077791dad320200820001211/4dcb713ada74b155a370cde8547cda3e20200820001234/a49414 .

