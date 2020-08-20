Mobile Advertising Soared 71% Year-over-Year, According to PubMatic Report

Despite Covid-19 impact, Q2 mobile ad spend surpassed Q1 by 8%, with mobile video in high demand

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium digital technology company PubMatic today announced that mobile advertising grew significantly in the second quarter of 2020, despite the Covid-19 economic impact. According to PubMatic’s Q2 Quarterly Mobile Index , mobile advertising spend increased globally, rising 71% over Q2 2019, and was also 8% higher than Q1 2020. While mobile advertising decreased in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, it recovered more quickly than desktop advertising, showing strong growth through the end of Q2.

“We are seeing distinct consumer trends towards more mobile use, and more mobile engagement across a broader variety of apps and content formats. In light of a rapidly shifting landscape, advertisers and publishers have moved quickly to capture this momentum, while deploying strategies with an eye toward remaining nimble in the future,” said Susan Wu, director of marketing research at PubMatic.

Additional insights in the report include:

Mobile header bidding increased 20% over last year , pushing the mobile share of total header bidding to 59% in Q2. In-app advertising drove the largest increase, rising 26% over last year, outpacing mobile web which grew 18%.

, pushing the mobile share of total header bidding to 59% in Q2. In-app advertising drove the largest increase, rising 26% over last year, outpacing mobile web which grew 18%. Private marketplace (PMP) ad spend grew across all platforms , with in-app growing almost 5 times over pre-pandemic levels. PMPs have been popular with advertisers during the pandemic, as they offer the flexibility and value of programmatic media buying combined with more control.

, with in-app growing almost 5 times over pre-pandemic levels. PMPs have been popular with advertisers during the pandemic, as they offer the flexibility and value of programmatic media buying combined with more control. Mobile video ad spend rose across all regions over last year and last quarter, accounting for 60% of all digital video spending in the Americas.

Download the full Q2 2020 Quarterly Mobile Index report here .

QMI Methodology

PubMatic’s yield and data analytics team analyzes over 15 trillion advertiser bids on a monthly basis, utilizing the company’s best-in-class analytics capabilities. The Q2 2020 QMI incorporates impressions, revenue and eCPM data from these reports to provide a high-level analysis of key trends within the mobile advertising industry. Analysis is based on PubMatic-sourced data except as noted. Percentages in some figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding. “Monetized impressions” or “paid impressions” are defined as impressions that were sold through the PubMatic platform, and “eCPM” is defined as the cost per one thousand impressions.

Disclaimer: This QMI may include inaccuracies or typographical errors, and is based on operational data that has not been audited or reviewed by a third party. It may contain forward-looking statements about future results and other events that have not yet occurred. Actual results may differ materially from PubMatic’s expressed expectations due to future risks and uncertainties, and past performance or trends are no guarantee of future results. PubMatic does not intend to update the information contained in this QMI if any information or statement contained herein later turns out to be inaccurate.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

