Demulsifier Market To Reach USD 2.62 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Demand for demulsifier in crude oil production is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Demulsifier Market is expected to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for demulsifiers in crude oil production is one of the significant factors driving market growth. Demulsification is the process by which the crude oil emulsion is broken down into oil and water. Crude oils are comprised of naturally occurring surfactants with a high propensity to create a stable emulsion, which must be adequately treated to cater to industrial demands as the presence of stable emulsion in a high volume in crude oil decreases its value. Demulsification has garnered significant traction in the application of steam and caustic combustion/injection procedures for on the spot recovery of heavy oils, which is complicated by the development of viscous water, oil, and clay emulsions.

A surge in the product demand for sludge oil treatment is causative of the market growth. The leftover oil in wastewater is primarily the emulsified and soluble oil. Therefore, a demulsifier of very high efficacy is deployed to withdraw oil further and eradicate contaminants from water. A neutral demulsifier finds usage to improve the quality of recovered-oil and to lessen corrosion of the equipment.

The advancements in drilling technology, dynamic positioning equipment, and floating production and drilling units have made the prospects feasible that were previously unreachable. This progress is one of the main aspects triggering the growth of the demulsifiers market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the chemicals & materials industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, water-soluble demulsifier is likely to grow at a rate of 3.6% in the forecast period. Water-soluble demulsifiers are effortlessly blended with emulsion, and the process of breaking occurs straightaway. It is non-toxic and non-hazardous and eliminates the salinity of the wastewater.

By distribution channel, offline held a larger market share in 2019. The solid sulfur industry is very offline-intensive and witnesses transparency. The offline channel necessitates the requirement of substantial investment of time by the buyer and high selling costs, along with considerable knowledge of the market on the seller side.

By application, lubricant manufacturing is likely to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period, owing to the application of the product in lubricant manufacturing where emulsion formulation could be damaging to the lubricant formulation, such as in gear oils for industrial and hydraulic usage.

North America is estimated to experience a growth rate of 3.4% in the forecast period, attributed to an increase in shale gas operation and projects from oil production from oil sands in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

In October 2019, Nouryon, a leading market player, made an announcement about the introduction of a line of demulsifier products that offer oil-producing firms with a better sustainable option for the segregation of crude oil from water and natural gas. The product Witbreak NEO is intrinsically decomposable in seawater and offers a better cost-to-performance ratio as compared to other similar products.

Key participants include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Halliburton, Innospec Inc., Nouryon, Clariant, Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Ecolab Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Demulsifier Market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water-Soluble

Oil-Soluble

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crude Oil Production

Petroleum Refineries

Oil-Based Power Plants

Lubricant Manufacturing

Sludge Oil Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

