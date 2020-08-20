Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,746 in the last 365 days.

Meten EdtechX maintains strong fundamentals and shareholder support

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX is pleased to report that as at 13 August 2020 all its original major shareholders remain on its shareholder register. To date, none have reduced their shareholding, and it is the Company’s understanding that, encouragingly, some of these investors intend to increase their holdings.  

Meten EdtechX’s major shareholders include Italian fund, Amizut, UK education technology-focused IBIS Capital, one of China’s largest investment banks, CICC, TH Capital (a fund set up by leading Chinese University, Tsing Hua University) and DG Capital Ltd. 

Meten EdtechX remains a key player in China’s education market, which continues to offer extensive opportunities for growth. Meten remains fully focused on executing its growth plans, which include an expanded language offering and further development of its K12 products. As of July 2020, the company fully returned to positive operating cashflow.  
  
Commenting on recent share price movement, Henry Wong, CFO said: "Recent light short-selling activity as revealed in Bloomberg news is misguided and will be closed out eventually.  It is clear that our fundamentals remain strong, something which is recognised by our prestigious shareholder base, from which we continue to receive support.”

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Meten EdtechX
Stanley Yang 
+86 1851-8513-075
stanley_yts@meten.com  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Meten EdtechX maintains strong fundamentals and shareholder support

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.