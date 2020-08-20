New KINETIC Reflex Safety Features Protect Industrial Workers from Covid-19

Wearable devices help facilitate social distancing and enable precise and accurate contact tracing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce , today announced that it has added automated proximity alerts and contact tracing capabilities to its Reflex wearable device to increase workplace safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. The upgraded Reflex helps facilitate social distancing for the workforce and enables precise and accurate contact tracing.



The KINETIC Reflex is a discrete smart wearable that is worn on belts or waistbands of industrial workers. It automatically detects unsafe work postures and provides users with real-time feedback to reduce injuries and create better work habits. The Reflex was recently updated with two features designed to keep workers safe from Covid-19.

Automated Proximity Alerts -- notify workers with a light vibration whenever they come within close contact of each other. This helps create awareness on proper social distancing practices, and allows workers to limit their amount of close interactions, reducing the chance of exposure.

Contact Tracing – a new tool in the Reflex software analytics platform enables managers to easily identify contacts between workers. If a worker tests positive for the virus, management can protect their workforce by generating a report of everyone who could have potentially been exposed, as well as the duration of the contact.

Iron Mountain, the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, recently piloted the two new KINETIC Reflex features, automated proximity alerts and contact tracing. The additional functionality enhances the company's existing social distancing protocols and allows employees to continue to protect themselves and others.

“Safety doesn’t stop at the workplace, and we believe a culture of safety, where safety is top of mind, becomes part of the entire life of our Mountaineers. Kinetic better enables our safety 24/7 approach,” said Richard Ziegelhofer, Sr. Director of Operations Support, North America, Iron Mountain.

“With Covid infections among industrial workers forcing shutdowns everywhere from meatpacking plants to ecommerce distribution centers, there clearly is a need to better leverage smart technology to connect these workers and help protect them from infection,” said KINETIC co-founder and CEO, Haytham Elhawary. “The KINETIC Reflex was already protecting these workers from workforce injuries. It made perfect sense to add social distancing and contact tracing to Reflex too.”

KINETIC provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from Covid-19. To date, more than 25,000 workers have worn KINETIC’s Reflex product at over 150 facilities, with a 54% reduction in workers compensation claims costs. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including six of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/ .

