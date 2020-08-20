Barfresh to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on September 2, 2020. To schedule a meeting with Barfresh, please contact your LD Micro sales representative.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Media

Erin Fasano

VP of Marketing, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.

310-873-3712

erinf@barfresh.com

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com