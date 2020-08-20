CV Sciences, Inc. to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that Joseph Dowling, its Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual ‘fireside’ chat, which is part of the series ‘The Cannabis Chronicles’ hosted by Aaron Grey, Managing Director of Consumer & Cannabis Equity Research at Alliance Global Partners, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Pacific Time).



Interested parties may listen to the live webinar discussion and access the webcast via a link available on the Investors – News and Events section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events or directly at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w7qZ3AP_SBC7lVbFVzGZbg .

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 6,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural product retail market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

