Siyata Mobile Aligns with Vive Wireless and Receives Initial Purchase Order

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce the Company has aligned with Vive Wireless , an Authorized Wireless Bell Dealer in Canada, to engage in multiple opportunities for the Uniden UV350 in conjunction with an initial purchase order from a leading Canadian construction company through Vive Wireless.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very pleased to align ourselves with Vive Wireless as part of our objective to become a leading vendor of innovative cellular devices for enterprise customers in North America. This is the third leading Canadian construction company this year that has opted to move from their antiquated land mobile radio systems and upgrade to our innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular based UV350 which we believe provides a much more robust communication solution.”

Tony Sena, President of Vive Wireless states, “We are excited to work with Siyata as their Uniden UV350 opens up new opportunities for us to sell a cellular based product into commercial fleets which, to date, have been using radio-based solutions. The UV350 is an elegant communication solution for commercial vehicles and we look forward to working closely with Siyata in penetrating the Canadian fleet market."

The Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide seamless communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for professional drivers in the paving and construction industry.

Uniden® UV350 Features Include:

4G LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

