World Vision trains Angolan public agents in Human Rights

Cuito, ANGOLA, August 20 - Topics such as human rights, history and their application in Angola, state of civil society and public policies stand out among the subjects to be taught in a training on Human Rights, Citizenship and Public Policies, which started last Wednesday in the city of Cuito in the central Province of Bié.,

Promoted by the Non-Governmental Organization “World Vision”, aiming at training civil society in promoting dialogue and reducing the vulnerability indices in the communities, the four-month training programme is to be attended by more than 40 public agents and social activists.

The programme also includes topics such as Situation of the rights of children and women in Angola, Human Rights, Democracy and Minority Rights, Ecology and Environmental Rights, Human Rights and Sustainable Development Objectives, Communicating and Mobilizing in the promotion of human rights".

Speaking to the local press, the coordinator of this World Vision project in Bié Province, Ângela Samanjolo, underlined that organizing this project aims to support the Angolan Executive, through APROSOC, to enable civil society to promote dialogue and reduce the indications of vulnerability in communities.

With the support of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), this is the first course held by World Vision in Bié, according to her, it counts on the service of national and international trainers, also taking place in the provinces of Moxico and Uige.