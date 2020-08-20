Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Melco Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were US$0.18 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 88% from US$1.46 billion for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant decline in inbound tourism in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was US$370.8 million, compared with operating income of US$208.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Melco generated negative Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$156.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$448.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2020 was US$368.1 million, or US$0.77 per ADS, compared with net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$101.8 million, or US$0.21 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2019. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the second quarters of 2020 and 2019 were US$58.7 million and US$2.5 million, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “COVID-19 and the subsequent travel restrictions and quarantine requirements have significantly impacted our second quarter operating and financial performance. To help mitigate the impact from COVID-19, we have been quick to formulate strategies to preserve liquidity and improve the Company’s balance sheet. In April, we bolstered our balance sheet by entering into a new senior facilities agreement and by selling the shares we held in Crown Resorts Limited. In May, the board suspended the Company’s quarterly dividend program.

“To further enhance our balance sheet, our subsidiary, Melco Resorts Finance Limited, recently accessed the capital markets and issued US$850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2028.

“In addition, in relation to our Studio City project, Studio City Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”), issued US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior notes due 2025, and US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2028 in July. In August, SCIHL also completed a series of private placements of its Class A ordinary shares and American depositary shares to certain existing shareholders, including Melco, which resulted in gross proceeds to SCIHL of approximately US$500 million. Proceeds from the Studio City transactions significantly strengthen SCIHL’s balance sheet and its ability to fund the Phase 2 expansion of Studio City.

“Melco continues to manage its balance sheet in a prudent manner. As of June 30, 2020, we had cash on hand of approximately US$1.2 billion, and undrawn revolver facilities of approximately US$1.6 billion. Proforma for the issuance of the new senior notes and the Studio City private share placements (but excluding Melco’s subscription therein of approximately US$280 million), Melco’s cash on hand as of June 30, 2020 was approximately US$2.0 billion, while the undrawn revolver facilities in Macau and Manila were approximately US$2.0 billion. 

“Despite the current economic uncertainty, sustainability remains a high priority in Melco’s operations. We published our 2019 Sustainability Report, in June, highlighting our progress made in the last twelve months, which includes: 1) receiving an A- and “Best First Time Performer” accolade from CDP, one of the world’s most respected and long-standing environmental disclosure systems, 2) diverting 712 tons of waste from disposal to recycling and composting, and 3) installing solar panels at City of Dreams Manila with the potential to generate 100,000 kWh of electricity per month. In July, Melco became a signatory to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative led by the UN Environment Programme and the World Tourism Organisation in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

“Melco remains committed to its global development program. Construction on the expansion of Studio City is progressing. Upon completion, it will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, one of the world’s largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants and state-of-the-art MICE space. In Europe, we are developing City of Dreams Mediterranean, which upon completion, will be Europe’s largest integrated resort with approximately 500 luxury hotel rooms, a 1,500-seat amphitheater, and approximately 10,000 square meters of MICE space.

“Turning to Japan, I want to highlight our unwavering commitment to bring to the country the best IR the world has ever seen. We believe our focus on the Asian premium segment, a portfolio of high-quality assets, devotion to craftsmanship, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguard systems, established track record of successful partnerships, culture of exceptional guest service, and commitment to employee development puts Melco in a strong position to help Japan realize the vision of developing a world-leading IR with a unique, Japanese touch.

“Lastly, we are excited to see some early signs of returning to normal operations in our integrated resorts. In mid-June, operations at Cyprus Casinos have partially resumed. In addition, commencing from July 15, 2020, certain travelers entering Guangdong from Macau were no longer subject to mandatory quarantine. The issuance of IVS visas was reinstated for Zhuhai residents on August 12, 2020, while the nationwide resumption of IVS visa issuance is expected to commence on September 23, 2020. We are hopeful these announcements signal the eventual resumption of the pre-COVID travel between Macau and Mainland China. While we are encouraged by the recent positive developments, ensuring the safety and well-being of our colleagues, customers and communities in which we operate remains our highest priority.”

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

﻿For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$105.4 million, compared to US$790.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. City of Dreams generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$70.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$250.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue, as well as a higher provision for credit losses.

﻿Rolling chip volume was US$2.03 billion for the second quarter of 2020 versus US$14.90 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 6.13% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 3.16% in the second quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$41.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with US$1.37 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.5% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2020 was US$82.5 million, compared with US$1.04 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 1.8% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 3.8% in the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2020 was US$12.8 million, compared with US$98.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$17.0 million, compared to US$104.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$19.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.37 billion in the second quarter of 2020 versus US$4.36 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 6.19% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 2.95% in the second quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$14.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 versus US$150.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 11.3% in the second quarter of 2020, compared with 22.5% in the second quarter of 2019.
   
Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2020 was US$43.4 million, compared with US$83.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 3.5% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the second quarter of 2020 was US$1.4 million, compared with US$6.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Mocha Clubs Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$23.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to US$28.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Mocha Clubs generated US$4.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020, compared with US$5.3 million in the same period in 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2020 was US$496.2 million, compared with US$609.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.7% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 4.8% in the second quarter of 2019.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$10.9 million, compared to US$328.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$42.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$94.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$0.23 billion in the second quarter of 2020 versus US$3.10 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 0.17% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 2.76% in the second quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$20.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with US$877.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 22.2% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 29.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2020 was US$67.6 million, compared with US$630.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.7% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 3.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the second quarter of 2020 was US$7.6 million, compared with US$36.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$7.2 million, compared to US$176.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. City of Dreams Manila generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$22.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$82.8 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the government-mandated casino closure for all of the second quarter of 2020 (other than the limited dry/trial run for a limited period during the quarter as permitted by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (“PAGCOR”)). 

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$0.15 billion in the second quarter of 2020 versus US$1.90 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.38% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 5.21% in the second quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$7.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with US$192.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 24.3% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 30.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2020 was US$30.4 million, compared with US$945.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 6.6% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 5.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2020 was US$1.4 million, compared with US$31.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Cyprus Operations Second Quarter Results

The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$3.5 million, compared to US$22.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Cyprus Casinos generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of government-mandated casino closures in the second quarter of 2020.

No rolling chip gross gaming revenue was generated in the second quarter 2020. Rolling chip volume totaled US$0.2 million with a rolling chip win rate of negative 23.12% in the second quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$4.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 versus US$35.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 11.1% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 21.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2020 was US$57.2 million, compared with US$271.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 5.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were US$57.9 million, which mainly included interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized of US$80.3 million, partially offset by other net non-operating income of US$27.6 million, which was primarily attributable to the fair value gain from the investment in shares of Crown Resorts Limited during the second quarter of 2020.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$155.2 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2020, of which US$14.4 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2020 referred to in this press release is US$8.7 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for SCIHL dated August 20, 2020 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2020 aggregated to US$1.17 billion, including US$25.0 million of restricted cash, which was primarily related to Studio City. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$4.75 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were US$82.5 million, which primarily related to various projects at City of Dreams and Studio City Phase 2 construction.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and prospects during the third quarter of 2020.

Commencing from July 15, 2020, certain travelers entering Guangdong from Macau were no longer subject to mandatory quarantine. On August 12, 2020, the Chinese authorities resumed the issuance of IVS visas for Zhuhai residents. According to the National Immigration Administration, issuance of IVS visas for Guangdong residents will resume on August 26, 2020, while the nationwide resumption of IVS visa issuance will commence on September 23, 2020. Despite these developments, our operations continue to be impacted by significant travel bans, restrictions, and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong, and certain provinces in China on visitors traveling to and from Macau. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at our properties in Macau, which could continue to impact visitation and customer spending.

Our Philippines casino gaming operations were closed due to the enhanced community quarantine for the entire island of Luzon, including Metro Manila, which began on March 16, 2020 and was extended to July 31, 2020. However, during the quarter, City of Dreams Manila was allowed by PAGCOR to undertake a dry run/trial run of its gaming and hospitality operations for a limited period with only a limited number of participants strictly adhering to the new guidelines on social distancing and hygiene and sanitation procedures imposed by the government of the Philippines. The PAGCOR-sanctioned dry run/trial run aimed to address all potential operational concerns to achieve a seamless reopening for City of Dreams Manila.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted the construction of the Studio City Phase 2 project and the progress of construction works at the City of Dreams Mediterranean project. We currently expect additional time will be needed to complete the construction of these projects.

As the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing, any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future developments, such as the duration of travel and visa restrictions and customer sentiment and behavior, including the length of time before customers resume traveling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues and the impact of potential higher unemployment rates, declines in income levels and loss of personal wealth resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak on consumer behavior related to discretionary spending and traveling, all of which are highly uncertain.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time). To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 844 760 0770
US Toll / International 1 347 549 4094
HK Toll 852 3018 8307
HK Toll Free 800 906 613
Japan Toll 81 3 4503 6004
Japan Toll Free 012 092 5482
UK Toll Free 080 0051 4241
Australia Toll 61 290 833 216
Australia Toll Free 1 800 754 642
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0312
   
Passcode 7753658

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696
US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697
HK Toll 852 3051 2780
HK Toll Free 800 963 117
Japan Toll 81 3 4580 6717
Japan Toll Free 012 095 9034
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0166
   
Conference ID 7753658

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the recent global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.
   
  Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   
(2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.  For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:
Richard Huang
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +852 2598 3619
Email: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

                       
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
      (As adjusted)(3)       (As adjusted)(3)
                       
                       
Operating revenues:                      
Casino $ 147,584     $ 1,287,674     $ 860,139     $ 2,485,578  
Rooms   7,223       86,411       52,044       170,480  
Food and beverage   5,719       57,465       34,662       113,664  
Entertainment, retail and other   15,324       32,847       40,180       77,782  
Total operating revenues   175,850       1,464,397       987,025       2,847,504  
                       
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Casino   (215,789 )     (818,247 )     (779,630 )     (1,600,071 )
Rooms   (8,383 )     (21,845 )     (26,324 )     (44,338 )
Food and beverage   (15,430 )     (43,585 )     (47,660 )     (88,486 )
Entertainment, retail and other   (15,213 )     (26,433 )     (35,537 )     (48,247 )
General and administrative   (113,932 )     (146,407 )     (245,229 )     (277,877 )
Payments to the Philippine Parties   2,771       (23,203 )     (4,935 )     (37,255 )
Pre-opening costs   (226 )     (603 )     (621 )     (4,113 )
Development costs   (6,372 )     (3,920 )     (19,802 )     (9,440 )
Amortization of gaming subconcession   (14,363 )     (14,209 )     (28,686 )     (28,395 )
Amortization of land use rights   (5,726 )     (5,664 )     (11,435 )     (11,319 )
Depreciation and amortization   (135,085 )     (142,544 )     (277,318 )     (281,722 )
Property charges and other   (18,892 )     (9,774 )     (30,564 )     (17,206 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (546,640 )     (1,256,434 )     (1,507,741 )     (2,448,469 )
Operating (loss) income   (370,790 )     207,963       (520,716 )     399,035  
Non-operating income (expenses):                      
Interest income   1,153       1,448       2,295       3,572  
Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized   (80,269 )     (75,922 )     (158,424 )     (145,545 )
Loan commitment fees   (1,929 )     (507 )     (3,173 )     (790 )
Foreign exchange losses, net   (2,907 )     (9,316 )     (6,218 )     (9,330 )
Other income (expenses), net   27,590       (23,078 )     (151,807 )     (16,351 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (1,236 )     -       (1,236 )     (3,721 )
Costs associated with debt modification   (310 )     -       (310 )     (579 )
Total non-operating expenses, net   (57,908 )     (107,375 )     (318,873 )     (172,744 )
(Loss) income before income tax   (428,698 )     100,588       (839,589 )     226,291  
Income tax credit (expense)   1,886       (1,298 )     6,726       (4,989 )
Net (loss) income   (426,812 )     99,290       (832,863 )     221,302  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   58,683       2,490       100,686       542  
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (368,129 )   $ 101,780     $ (732,177 )   $ 221,844  
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:                      
Basic $ (0.257 )   $ 0.071     $ (0.511 )   $ 0.154  
Diluted $ (0.257 )   $ 0.070     $ (0.511 )   $ 0.154  
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:                      
Basic $ (0.772 )   $ 0.213     $ (1.533 )   $ 0.463  
Diluted $ (0.772 )   $ 0.211     $ (1.533 )   $ 0.461  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding used in net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:                      
Basic   1,430,748,936       1,436,695,517       1,433,255,599       1,436,127,426  
Diluted   1,430,748,936       1,444,897,243       1,433,255,599       1,443,357,571  


(3) In connection with the Company's acquisition of a 75% interest in ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited ("ICR Cyprus") from its parent company, Melco International Development Limited, on July 31, 2019, the prior period amounts presented in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been adjusted to include the financial results of the ICR Cyprus group in accordance with applicable accounting standards.
   


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
               
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
  (Unaudited)        
               
ASSETS              
               
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,144,673     $ 1,394,982  
Investment securities   24,494       49,369  
Restricted cash   24,589       37,390  
Accounts receivable, net   176,547       284,333  
Amounts due from affiliated companies   334       442  
Inventories   41,126       43,959  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   110,093       84,197  
Total current assets   1,521,856       1,894,672  
               
Property and equipment, net   5,656,967       5,723,909  
Gaming subconcession, net   113,412       141,440  
Intangible assets, net   30,523       31,628  
Goodwill   86,568       95,620  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets   209,848       176,478  
Investment securities   -       568,936  
Restricted cash   406       130  
Deferred tax assets   6,285       3,558  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   100,538       111,043  
Land use rights, net   733,216       741,008  
Total assets $ 8,459,619     $ 9,488,422  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 9,254     $ 21,882  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   993,166       1,420,516  
Income tax payable   7,704       8,516  
Operating lease liabilities, current   28,431       33,152  
Finance lease liabilities, current   53,264       39,725  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   -       146  
Amounts due to affiliated companies   1,822       1,523  
Total current liabilities   1,093,641       1,525,460  
               
Long-term debt, net   4,750,712       4,393,985  
Other long-term liabilities   21,403       18,773  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   49,329       56,677  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   80,106       88,259  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current   263,659       262,040  
Total liabilities   6,258,850       6,345,194  
               
Shareholders' equity:              
Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued; 1,430,797,219 and 1,437,328,096 shares outstanding, respectively   14,565       14,565  
Treasury shares, at cost; 25,750,723 and 19,219,846 shares, respectively   (121,821 )     (90,585 )
Additional paid-in capital   3,185,874       3,178,579  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (33,604 )     (18,803 )
Accumulated losses   (1,456,081 )     (644,788 )
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity   1,588,933       2,438,968  
Noncontrolling interests   611,836       704,260  
Total shareholders' equity   2,200,769       3,143,228  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,459,619     $ 9,488,422  
 


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
      (As adjusted)(3)       (As adjusted)(3)
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (368,129 )   $ 101,780     $ (732,177 )   $ 221,844  
Pre-opening costs   226       603       621       4,113  
Development costs   6,372       3,920       19,802       9,440  
Property charges and other   18,892       9,774       30,564       17,206  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,236       -       1,236       3,721  
Costs associated with debt modification   310       -       310       579  
Income tax impact on adjustments   (1,491 )     (1,213 )     (3,823 )     (2,282 )
Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments   (129 )     (3,939 )     (2,356 )     (7,084 )
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (342,713 )   $ 110,925     $ (685,823 )   $ 247,537  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:                      
Basic $ (0.240 )   $ 0.077     $ (0.479 )   $ 0.172  
Diluted $ (0.240 )   $ 0.077     $ (0.479 )   $ 0.171  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:                      
Basic $ (0.719 )   $ 0.232     $ (1.436 )   $ 0.517  
Diluted $ (0.719 )   $ 0.230     $ (1.436 )   $ 0.514  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:                      
Basic   1,430,748,936       1,436,695,517       1,433,255,599       1,436,127,426  
Diluted   1,430,748,936       1,444,897,243       1,433,255,599       1,443,357,571  
                       


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                                               
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
  Altira Macau   Mocha   City of Dreams   Studio City   City of Dreams Manila   Cyprus Operations   Corporate and Other   Total
                               
                                               
Operating (loss) income $ (25,382 )   $ 2,543     $ (141,229 )   $ (86,621 )   $ (37,539 )   $ (9,213 )   $ (73,349 )   $ (370,790 )
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       (2,771 )     -       -       (2,771 )
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       785       -       -       785  
Pre-opening costs   -       -       (50 )     28       -       248       -       226  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       6,372       6,372  
Depreciation and amortization   5,269       1,833       63,159       43,811       16,354       2,821       21,927       155,174  
Share-based compensation   111       36       1,391       539       408       22       9,969       12,476  
Property charges and other   564       -       6,387       (99 )     203       132       11,705       18,892  
Adjusted EBITDA   (19,438 )     4,412       (70,342 )     (42,342 )     (22,560 )     (5,990 )     (23,376 )     (179,636 )
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       23,376       23,376  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (19,438 )   $ 4,412     $ (70,342 )   $ (42,342 )   $ (22,560 )   $ (5,990 )   $ -     $ (156,260 )
                                               
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
  Altira Macau   Mocha   City of Dreams   Studio City   City of Dreams Manila   Cyprus Operations   Corporate and Other   Total
                      (As adjusted)(3)   (As adjusted)(3)   (As adjusted)(3)
                                         
                                               
Operating income (loss) $ 2,484     $ 3,650     $ 183,527     $ 39,185     $ 39,451     $ 2,590     $ (62,924 )   $ 207,963  
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       23,203       -       -       23,203  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       762       -       -       762  
Pre-opening costs   -       -       (46 )     60       (7 )     596       -       603  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       3,920       3,920  
Depreciation and amortization   5,883       1,989       66,293       46,610       19,023       2,589       20,030       162,417  
Share-based compensation   104       38       1,065       508       348       51       6,142       8,256  
Property charges and other   15       (389 )     (66 )     8,413       51       -       1,750       9,774  
Adjusted EBITDA   8,486       5,288       250,773       94,776       82,831       5,826       (31,082 )     416,898  
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       31,082       31,082  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 8,486     $ 5,288     $ 250,773     $ 94,776     $ 82,831     $ 5,826     $ -     $ 447,980  
                                               

 


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                                               
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
  Altira Macau   Mocha   City of Dreams   Studio City   City of Dreams Manila   Cyprus Operations   Corporate and Other   Total
                               
                                               
Operating (loss) income $ (40,082 )   $ 852     $ (148,106 )   $ (143,731 )   $ (33,251 )   $ (9,255 )   $ (147,143 )   $ (520,716 )
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       4,935       -       -       4,935  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       1,562       -       -       1,562  
Pre-opening costs   37       -       (50 )     56       -       578       -       621  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       19,802       19,802  
Depreciation and amortization   10,679       3,609       126,510       86,644       32,820       5,658       51,519       317,439  
Share-based compensation   226       5       2,448       932       726       101       16,646       21,084  
Property charges and other   636       26       9,808       4,343       203       132       15,416       30,564  
Adjusted EBITDA   (28,504 )     4,492       (9,390 )     (51,756 )     6,995       (2,786 )     (43,760 )     (124,709 )
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       43,760       43,760  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (28,504 )   $ 4,492     $ (9,390 )   $ (51,756 )   $ 6,995     $ (2,786 )   $ -     $ (80,949 )
                                               
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
  Altira Macau   Mocha   City of Dreams   Studio City   City of Dreams Manila   Cyprus Operations   Corporate and Other   Total
                      (As adjusted)(3)   (As adjusted)(3)   (As adjusted)(3)
                                         
                                               
Operating income (loss) $ 12,188     $ 7,566     $ 341,747     $ 87,664     $ 62,456     $ 5,693     $ (118,279 )   $ 399,035  
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       37,255       -       -       37,255  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       1,518       -       -       1,518  
Pre-opening costs   25       -       5       2,549       (7 )     1,541       -       4,113  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       9,440       9,440  
Depreciation and amortization   11,307       3,991       131,995       91,769       38,150       5,265       38,959       321,436  
Share-based compensation   204       81       1,711       692       630       76       11,285       14,679  
Property charges and other   42       (361 )     3,877       8,542       3,356       -       1,750       17,206  
Adjusted EBITDA   23,766       11,277       479,335       191,216       143,358       12,575       (56,845 )     804,682  
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       56,845       56,845  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 23,766     $ 11,277     $ 479,335     $ 191,216     $ 143,358     $ 12,575     $ -     $ 861,527  
                                               


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
      (As adjusted)(3)       (As adjusted)(3)
                   
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (368,129 )   $ 101,780     $ (732,177 )   $ 221,844  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (58,683 )     (2,490 )     (100,686 )     (542 )
Net (loss) income   (426,812 )     99,290       (832,863 )     221,302  
Income tax (credit) expense   (1,886 )     1,298       (6,726 )     4,989  
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   57,908       107,375       318,873       172,744  
Property charges and other   18,892       9,774       30,564       17,206  
Share-based compensation   12,476       8,256       21,084       14,679  
Depreciation and amortization   155,174       162,417       317,439       321,436  
Development costs   6,372       3,920       19,802       9,440  
Pre-opening costs   226       603       621       4,113  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   785       762       1,562       1,518  
Payments to the Philippine Parties   (2,771 )     23,203       4,935       37,255  
Adjusted EBITDA   (179,636 )     416,898       (124,709 )     804,682  
Corporate and Other expenses   23,376       31,082       43,760       56,845  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (156,260 )   $ 447,980     $ (80,949 )   $ 861,527  
                       


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
                   
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,   June 30,
       2020    2019    2020    2019
Room Statistics(4):              
                   
  Altira Macau              
    Average daily rate (5) $ 165     $ 177     $ 176     $ 178  
    Occupancy per available room   21 %     99 %     39 %     99 %
    Revenue per available room (6) $ 35     $ 176     $ 69     $ 177  
                   
  City of Dreams              
    Average daily rate (5) $ 279     $ 206     $ 236     $ 206  
    Occupancy per available room   6 %     98 %     28 %     98 %
    Revenue per available room (6) $ 18     $ 202     $ 66     $ 201  
                   
  Studio City              
    Average daily rate (5) $ 160     $ 132     $ 139     $ 133  
    Occupancy per available room   5 %     100 %     24 %     100 %
    Revenue per available room (6) $ 8     $ 132     $ 34     $ 133  
                   
  City of Dreams Manila              
    Average daily rate (5) $ 314     $ 182     $ 204     $ 173  
    Occupancy per available room   26 %     98 %     85 %     98 %
    Revenue per available room (6) $ 81     $ 178     $ 174     $ 170  
                   
Other Information(7):              
  Altira Macau              
    Average number of table games   101       104       94       104  
    Average number of gaming machines   91       171       114       170  
    Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 2,654     $ 17,125     $ 6,881     $ 20,209  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 186     $ 235     $ 133     $ 220  
                   
  City of Dreams              
    Average number of table games   515       518       475       518  
    Average number of gaming machines   398       823       473       822  
    Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 2,936     $ 19,184     $ 8,594     $ 17,812  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 40     $ 528     $ 268     $ 528  
                   
  Studio City              
    Average number of table games   291       293       273       293  
    Average number of gaming machines   419       985       570       980  
    Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 183     $ 12,812     $ 3,086     $ 12,660  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 48     $ 225     $ 124     $ 218  
                   
  City of Dreams Manila              
    Average number of table games   301       306       299       304  
    Average number of gaming machines   2,273       2,271       2,289       2,256  
    Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 1,506     $ 5,672     $ 3,795     $ 5,218  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 59     $ 248     $ 183     $ 255  
                   
  Cyprus Operations              
    Average number of table games   25       38       35       38  
    Average number of gaming machines   281       357       419       264  
    Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 1,008     $ 2,136     $ 1,800     $ 2,211  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 594     $ 451     $ 423     $ 441  
                   

 

(4) Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak
(5) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(6) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(7) Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 due to government mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded
(8) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(9) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis

