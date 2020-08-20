FinTech Vet Rob Rosenblatt Takes Over as CEO at Behalf

Former Kabbage, Flywire, and payment card exec looks to make New York/Israel-based firm the leading provider of net terms & extended financing for B2B commerce

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behalf, Inc. , a provider of alternative financing and payment solutions for B2B sellers and buyers, today announced the appointment of Rob Rosenblatt as CEO. The former Kabbage and Flywire executive has served as Behalf’s President for the past six months. Behalf was founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs Benjy and Shai Feinberg, who will continue to support the company as advisors.



Behalf offers affordable “terms-as-a-service” and financing for businesses enabling them to take control of their cash flow. With Behalf, B2B sellers outsource their net terms and extended financing programs and receive payment upfront, without the need to assume credit risk. Buyers benefit from access to net terms (with no financing fee if paid within the grace period) and financing, providing them with added purchasing power.

With Rosenblatt taking over as CEO, customer-facing functions will be housed in New York City, while analytical and R&D capabilities remain in the Company’s Ra’anana, Israel offices. Rosenblatt will focus on expanding Behalf’s offerings for e-commerce and omni-channel retailers and suppliers.

“Consumers have enjoyed a broad range of financing solutions offered by retailers and e-tailers for many years,” said Rosenblatt. “Now is the time for every major business seller to make net terms and extended financing solutions available to their customers in order to facilitate commerce. Behalf is ideally suited to help accelerate the adoption of these solutions.”

Rosenblatt, previously the Head of Lending & GM of Lending Operations for alternative lender Kabbage, spearheaded unprecedented growth for the company, roughly double that of major competitors. Rosenblatt is also a member of the Board of Directors of PEX Card, a provider of prepaid cards for employees of small-mid size companies.

“There is real demand for Behalf’s financing solutions in B2B commerce. Now is the ideal time for Rob and the entire Behalf team to seize the opportunity and focus on growing the company,” commented Michael Heller, Behalf’s Executive Chairman and an Operating Partner at Oak FT/HC and MissionOG.

About Behalf

Behalf is a FinTech company that facilitates payments between B2B buyers and sellers, providing net terms and financing that are fast and convenient. Behalf offers affordable, on-demand working capital for businesses, allowing them to take control of their cash flow. By outsourcing their net terms and other financing programs to Behalf, B2B sellers realize increased average order sizes, insulate themselves from buyer risk, and receive payments faster. Buyers benefit from access to no-fee net terms or extended financing, enhanced buying power, and better control over cash flow. For more information, visit www.behalf.com .

