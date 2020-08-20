MicroTech Participates in the 2020 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference
TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTech attended the 2020 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The event recognizes our veterans and the companies who recruit, hire, and train veterans into the private sector.
According to the event’s organizers, the Virginia Chamber Foundation, “Virginia is home to a strong military and veteran community. With the fastest-growing veteran population in the nation, it is vital that we work to ensure that Virginia leads as the top place for our veterans and their families to call home.”
Attendees of this event had the opportunity to hear directly from government, military, and industry leaders as they discuss how the Commonwealth of Virginia can better position itself to be the best state in the nation for our military community. The Honorable Abigail Spanberger, 7th Congressional District of Virginia U.S. House of Representatives, was the keynote speaker during the conference.
“MicroTech is honored to be a recognized as a Veterans Value Veterans (V3) Employer”, states Tim Strike, Vice President, Talent Acquisition for MicroTech. “Veterans are a significant percent of our workforce and MicroTech has an ongoing focus to hire our veterans for second career opportunities.”
“As a Veteran it is a privilege to be able to provide employment to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives to protect our country,” commented Tony Jimenez, MicroTech’s Founder and CEO.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under Tony Jimenez’s leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years and has been repeatedly listed on Washington Technology’s annual list of the Top 100 Government Contractors. For more information, please visit www.MicroTech.net.
Jennifer Berman, Director, Executive Operations
