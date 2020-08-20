Emerging Markets Report:  In the Clear

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For quite some time followers of remote medical biometric technology company Biotricity (OTCQB: BTCY) have been waiting for news of the Company’s anticipated FDA approval for its Bioflux Software II System.



Last week, the Company announced it had received a 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its Bioflux Software II System. We believe this is a watershed event for Biotricity.

Obviously, the risk of NOT getting FDA 510(k) clearance is gone and now Biotricity can expand its presence in the remote monitoring industry. This software in particular rapidly speeds up the analysis time through improved operational efficiency. Since ECG monitoring requires dedicated personnel to review, interpret, and take action or not, operational efficiency is critical, maybe even life-saving in extreme circumstances.

"Improvements in operational costs will allow the Company to apply those resources in other areas such as customer service, technology, and sales," said Biotricity CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq. “The increase in efficiency permits us to scale more quickly.”

More than anything it expands Biotricity’s presence in this rapidly expanding market category. One note at the end of the Company’s press release portends an even larger potential presence.

Now with FDA 510(k) clearance in the clear, the market will be waiting to see what additional product launches are introduced this year.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

