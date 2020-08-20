Umair NW-1 Exploratory Well Update

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura”) announced today that the exploratory well, Umair NW-1, in the Guddu block was drilled to the total depth of 804 meters. Based on the hydrocarbon shows during drilling, log results, and interpretations, it was concluded that gas accumulations existed in the targeted Pirkoh and Habib Rahi Limestone formations of Eocene age. Testing did not, however, yield commercial quantities of gas from both formations. Consequently, the well is plugged and abandoned.



Jura holds a 13.5% working interest in the Guddu Block, which is operated by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

