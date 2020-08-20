Rugby Africa Academy secures continuous knowledge and expertise sharing

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) launched a series of virtual learning opportunities as part of a reset and readiness strategy for when rugby activities are safe and ready to resume. The webinar series started off to bridge the physical face-to-face training and education program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the success and wide acceptance in the community, Rugby Africa will continue to provide education, learning and network opportunities under the umbrella of the Rugby Africa Academy.

“The success of the virtual webinar series confirms our mission of continuous efforts of developing rugby further on the continent. Our staff, member unions and the rugby community proof their passion and commitment to be ready for the post-COVID-19 time and are ready to overcome any hurdles. I am proud of everyone involved to have resorted to the use of technology and to adapt to the current circumstances and assuring high-quality learning experiences.

Impressed with the outcome and encouraged to continue this route, we have decided to create the Rugby Africa Academy where currently all the virtual offerings are united under one umbrella,” states Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa.

Over 400 participants have attended the 28 webinars organized by Rugby Africa so far. Mudiwa Mundawarara, Rugby Africa Referee Manager kicked off the virtual series with a World Rugby Referee Workshop, followed by the Trainers and Educators program organized by the Regional Training Managers Adama Bakhoum and Denver Wannies, and the Quality Assurance and Continued Development Program by the Regional Development Officers Mostafa Jelti, Johnbosco Muamba and Charles Yapo.

In the coming weeks Women’s Rugby Manager Maha Zaoui will organise an online plenary conference for women in rugby in Africa. It will be the launch of the African Women Rugby Network (AWRN) where all network members will be invited to fill the newly created network with life.

More workshops for match officials are already in the pipeline and Rugby Africa is working on the roll out plan for the coming months covering sessions on a variety of topics such as conditioning, positioning or 7s rugby. In the future, Rugby Africa plans to set up training and education workshops dedicated to women and girls in rugby.

