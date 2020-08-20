International shipping Platform Parcel ABC expands it’s activities to India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable international and domestic shipments can be made to and from India as the online shipping platform ParcelABC is expanding its activities into the Indian market!
The well-known delivery platform is already shipping packages from most countries across the globe and offers a large selection of services to and from its established markets in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.
The main goal of Parcel ABC is to offer a full range of package delivery services in the global markets. That is why Parcel ABC recently expanded its activities to the majority of African countries - international and domestic shipments can be made in most of the continent.
According to Andrius Balkūnas, one of the founders of the ParcelABC online shipping platform, India was always a goal market for Parcel ABC. “One of our biggest goals was to enter the Indian market. It’s one of the biggest and strongest markets in the world. We noticed a lot of potential and demand and demand for affordable delivery services there. This is one of the greatest milestones for Parcel ABC” says Mr. Balkūnas.
The main purpose of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for anyone all around the globe. Parcel ABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies around the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector.
Parcel ABC provides the best prices in the market by uniting thousands of local and international delivery companies and fill their empty spaces with your packages and deliveries. This enables the platform to offer a full range of services for express and economy delivery, using the most reputable and reliable courier companies.
More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at http://www.parcelabc.com
Contact Info:
Name: ParcelABC
Email: support@parcelabc.com
Organization: Parcel ABC Limited
Address: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom
Andrius Balkūnas
