WILLISTON BARRACKS / BURLGARY, SIMPLE ASSAULT, HATE-MOTIVATED CRIMES

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08-18-2020 @ 1723 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho East Drive, Jericho

VIOLATION:

1. Burglary

2. Simple Assault

3. Hate-Motivated Crimes

ACCUSED: Mark C. Clark

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18th, 2020 at approximately 1723 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a reported assault that had occurred on Jericho East Drive in the town of Jericho.

Responding Troopers conducted an investigation on scene and determined that Mark Clark (age 52) of Underhill, VT unlawfully entered the victim's residence and then assaulted the victim. Further investigation determined that the impetus for this incident was hate-motivated in nature.

Clark was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing and per order of the court Clark was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail. Furthermore, Burlington Probation and Parole held Clark for violation of his parole pending a hearing.

Clark appeared before Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to these charges on August 19th, 2020 at 1030 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-19-2020 @ 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782