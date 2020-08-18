PRESS RELEASE Office of the Legislative Branch

SAMOA, August 18 - Parliament sessions streamed live on Youtube

19th AUGUST 2020; Parliament’s live feed on Youtube commenced with its sitting of Tuesday 18th August 2020 and ceased its live feed with Facebook.

The new initiative by the Office of the Legislative Assembly is its effort to stop and dampen unpleasant and discourteous comments made towards Members of Parliament during its live proceedings on Facebook which exemplifies a breach of respect towards leaders of our country.

The Office wishes to clarify that the initial purpose of its live feed is so that all our citizens here and abroad have access to Parliament proceedings.

However due to receiving numerous spiteful comments made towards Members of Parliament on Facebook, it is our duty to protect the integrity of Parliament and Members thus the new initiative to install its live feed with Youtube.

We are assured that its live feed with Youtube is more secure and the best solution and way forward for its outreach purposes.

August 20, 2020