Attorney General Becerra Petitions Court to Require Glockstore to Comply with Investigation of Company’s Sale of Ghost Gun Kits and Associated Products

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today filed a petition in the San Francisco Superior Court requesting that the court order Glockstore to comply with an outstanding subpoena and investigative interrogatories previously issued by the Attorney General. Glockstore is a San Diego-based business that sells Glock factory handguns, custom build handguns, aftermarket parts, and gun kits that allow consumers to self-assemble their own handgun. The self-assembled guns are called “ghost guns” because they are not serialized. This lack of serial number allows purchasers to bypass standard requirements such as registration and background checks, rendering them largely untraceable by law enforcement. Glockstore boasts on its website that the company ships out over a thousand packages per day and serves approximately 420,000 customers worldwide.

“Ten months ago, the California Department of Justice issued investigative subpoenas to examine whether Glockstore has engaged in unlawful business practices or false advertising in connection with the advertisement or sale of ghost gun kits,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Glockstore has failed to respond to significant portions of the subpoena. We now seek a court order to compel the company to comply. We believe Glockstore may be endangering our communities and violating California law.”

On October 22, 2019, Attorney General Becerra served an investigative subpoena and a set of investigative interrogatories on LMP/Mail Order Video, Inc., a former California corporation and predecessor to Glockstore that owned and operated the company until September 2019. The subpoena and interrogatories sought information about Glockstore’s business practices, including its advertising and sale of handgun kits and parts for self-assembly of a handgun and the information it provides to California consumers regarding how to self-manufacture a handgun and the legality of self-manufacture. The deadline for the company to respond expired on November 21, 2019.

On November 25, 2019, to ensure proper notice and service for enforcement purposes, Attorney General Becerra served an identical subpoena and interrogatories on GS Performance, LLC, the current business entity associated with Glockstore. The deadline for response expired on December 10, 2019.

To date, Glockstore has failed to provide complete responses to the subpoena. The petition filed today requests that the court require the company to respond to the subpoenas and interrogatories issued by Attorney General Becerra.

A copy of the petition can be found here.