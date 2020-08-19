Blue Diamond Resorts now offers free All-In Medical Insurance to guests

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts has partnered with MAS Servicios to provide guests with free All-In Medical Insurance. Starting September 1, 2020, guests who book directly through our Blue Diamond Resorts websites or reservation team will automatically receive extended health insurance to cover expenses incurred from any accidents or illnesses, including COVID-19 related medical needs, while on vacation.



“The health and safety of our guests continues to be our number one priority,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “By partnering with MAS Servicios to provide our valued guests with free All-In Medical Insurance, we are adding another layer of protection to our Safety-Assured Vacations program in order to help give our guests peace of mind so they can focus on relaxing in paradise."

Blue Diamond Resorts’ All-In Medical Insurance provided by MAS Servicios includes, but is not limited to, the following coverage:

Medical assistance due to accident or illness (COVID-19 included) coverage up to $55,000 USD

Emergency medical transfer, funeral or repatriation coverage up to $50,000 USD

If a guest must remain at the hotel due to illness, coverage of quarantine costs up to $100 USD per night for 14 nights for the guest and three travel companions

Airfare covered for early return due to death of a relative or due to home-related accidents and emergencies

Medication for hospitalization, home doctor, 24-hour telephone medical assistance, psychological assistance, 24-hour legal assistance and checked luggage location are all included

In addition, the hotel management group has partnered with Cristal International Standards, an industry-leading global health and security risk management business. Blue Diamond Resorts’ Safety-Assured Vacations program features Cristal’s new POSI-Check (Prevention of the Spread of Infection), which is designed to monitor the effectiveness of health and safety programs in response to communicable infections in hotels and restaurants around the world.

For more information on Blue Diamond Resorts’ All-In Medical Insurance by MAS Servicios, please visit http://www.bluediamondresorts.com/travel-insurance .

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 46 properties, exceeding 15,500 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique Resorts by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com .

About MAS Servicios

Starting its operations in 2005, MAS Servicios offers legal, insurance and assistance services to provide protection and peace of mind to its clients. Among the services offered by MAS Servicios are legal, road, medical, funeral, elderly and tourism assistance through a wide network of providers that meet the highest quality standards and service for the benefit of customers. In addition to its high-quality standards, MAS Servicios is committed to providing customer service and support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a nationwide presence. The objective of MAS Servicios is to generate added value to the products of clients, partners and commercial allies through flexible and personalized solutions.

For additional information, please contact: