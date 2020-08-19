AeroGrow Response to the Schedule 13D Amendment Filed by the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCQB: AERO) ("AeroGrow" or the "Company"), the manufacturer and distributor of AeroGardens - the world’s leading family of In-Home Garden Systems™ – announced today that it is has received the Schedule 13D Amendment filed by the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 18, 2020.



As announced on June 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Special Committee consisting of the Independent Directors and engaged Stifel to assist in conducting a broad review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. The Special Committee will review the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s 13D Amendment and is working closely with Stifel in considering the next steps in this process and intends to move forward in considering all alternatives.

However, there is no certainty that the review of strategic alternatives will result in the Company pursuing a particular transaction or completing any such transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements by the Company, J. Michael Wolfe and/or the Special Committee regarding the consideration of strategic alternatives, the possibility of entering a strategic transaction or maintaining current operations without entering a strategic transaction, the growth of the AeroGarden product line, ability to raise capital, optimism related to the business, expanding sales, market acceptance of developments and enhancements to our product line, improved margins and profitability, and other statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, sees, estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including continued market acceptance of the Company’s products or the need to raise additional capital. In addition, actual results could vary materially based on changes or slower growth in the indoor garden market; the potential inability to realize expected benefits and synergies; domestic and international business and economic conditions; changes in customer demand or ordering patterns; changes in the competitive environment including pricing pressures or technological changes; technological advances; shortages of manufacturing capacity; future production variables impacting excess inventory and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including in “Item 1A Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Additional detailed information concerning a number of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this release is readily available in the Company’s publicly filed quarterly, annual and other reports. The Company disclaims any obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.



About AeroGrow International, Inc.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer’s market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes, chili peppers, flowers and more, indoors, year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required. With an AeroGarden…you can grow anything! In April 2013, AeroGrow entered into a strategic partnership with Scotts Miracle-Gro to continue to expand the indoor gardening market. For more information, visit http://www.aerogrow.com.

