Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,779 in the last 365 days.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on September 14, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2020.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.