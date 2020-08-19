H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020.



H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit the H&R Block Newsroom and follow @HRBlockNews .

