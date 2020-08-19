Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2020)
As at 19 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 643 confirmed cases, including 4 442 recoveries and 150 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,778 in the last 365 days.
As at 19 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 643 confirmed cases, including 4 442 recoveries and 150 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.