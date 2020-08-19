Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update COVID-19 18 August 2020

Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4326 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, five hundred, and seventy-seven (2577). To date, one thousand, six hundred and eighty-three (1683) patients have recovered and been discharged, including twenty-two (22) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is eight hundred and eighty-four (884) and ten (10) deaths. The new deaths occurred today are two Rwandans of 45years and 55years old.

The new cases are in Kigali (28) contacts of positive cases & testing in high-risk groups, Rusizi (6), Rwamagana (1), Rubavu (1) and Huye (); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows: Phone : 114 (toll-free); Whatsapp message to: +250788202080; E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.