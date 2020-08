SouthAmerica.travel Launches New Argentina Wildlife & Amazon Rainforest Tours

Explore little visited parts of the Amazon Rainforest

Introducing two new trips to help travelers explore Argentina and the Amazon Rainforest in depth, and without the crowds.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following increased interest in remote destinations and in depth single country tours, SouthAmerica.travel has created two new customizable South America tours 1. The Remote Amazon TourThis 11 day Amazon Rainforest tour takes travelers into the heart of the Brazilian Amazon. It includes four nights on board a small, expedition style cruise along the Rio Negro, a major tributary of the Amazon followed by a stay at a remote floating lodge in the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve. This tour starts and ends in the major city of Manaus yet takes visitors to parts of the Amazon few tourists visit.HighlightsTake walks, canoe and motor boat trips deep into the forestSpot monkeys, river dolphins, caiman and much more!Visit remote Amazonian communitiesStay in a unique floating Amazon lodgeCruise into remote reaches of the Rio Negro on a small shipExplore the Mamirauá Sustainable Development ReserveSee the famous Meeting of the WatersVisit Manaus Opera House and learn about the rubber boom cityPriceFrom $3,190 per person based on two traveling, this includes:9 nights accommodation in a mix of cruise, lodge and hotel9 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 7 dinnersGuided tours and transfers with English speaking guidesEntrance feesFlightsThe start and end point for this tour is Manaus. Flights are not included in the above as they vary considerably by date. Prices for return flights in 2021 from the USA start from around $540 (American Airlines from Miami direct to Manaus). Flights between Manaus and Tefe are needed which currently cost from around $260 return with Brazilian airline Azul.NotesFor an even more in depth Amazon Rainforest tour, this trip can be extended into the Colombian Amazon by taking advantage of new direct flights from Tefe to Tabatinga which adjoins the Colombian town of Leticia from where travelers can head up river to an excellent lodge on the banks of the River Amazon for a few nights. This is at extra cost. This trip can easily be extended or combined with other Brazil tours.More information2. The Wild Argentina Tour Focusing on wildlife, this 18 day Argentina tour takes in several different environments including rainforest, wetlands, glaciers and Patagonian coastline. The customizable trip gives a comprehensive look at Argentina’s rich and varied wildlife and includes some major geographical highlights along the way such as the Iguazu Falls and Perito Moreno Glacier.HighlightsPenguins in Ushuaia and Punta TomboWhales and sea lions on the Valdes PeninsulaMonkeys, sloths and capybara in Misiones rainforestCaiman, otters and deer in the Ibera wetlandsFlamingos in PatagoniaPerito Moreno glacierIguazu FallsTierra del Fuego National Park and Beagle ChannelTour of parks and gardens in Buenos AiresPriceFrom $9,975 per person based on two traveling, this includes:17 nights accommodation in a mix top quality lodges and hotels17 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 9 dinnersGuided tours and transfers with English speaking guidesEntrance feesFlightsThe start and end point for this tour is Buenos Aires. Flights are not included in the above as they vary considerably by date. For guidance, international flights from New York to and from Buenos Aires plus the six domestic flights required typically cost from around $1,550 per person - all with Aerolineas Argentinas.NotesWhile this trip is possible year-round, October and November are particularly good months to travel. Whales and penguins are usually only found at the following times:Whales in Puerto Piramides – June to December (best September and October)Penguins in Punta Tombo – September to March (best October to March)Penguins in Ushuaia – mid October to MarchMore informationSouthAmerica.travel is an expert in travel to South America arranging customized four and five star South America tours. With a head office in Seattle, the company also has offices throughout South America including in Brazil, Argentina and Peru. SouthAmerica.travel has a team of dedicated travel consultants who have traveled extensively in South America and in many cases live or have lived there. SouthAmerica.travel provide a high level of personalized service, every trip is planned from scratch as every traveler is different. The company has been featured by well-known publications including CNN Travel, Essence, 360 Magazine, Drift Travel and Travel + Design.