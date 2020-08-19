SouthAmerica.travel Launches New Argentina Wildlife & Amazon Rainforest Tours
Introducing two new trips to help travelers explore Argentina and the Amazon Rainforest in depth, and without the crowds.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following increased interest in remote destinations and in depth single country tours, SouthAmerica.travel has created two new customizable South America tours.
1. The Remote Amazon Tour
This 11 day Amazon Rainforest tour takes travelers into the heart of the Brazilian Amazon. It includes four nights on board a small, expedition style cruise along the Rio Negro, a major tributary of the Amazon followed by a stay at a remote floating lodge in the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve. This tour starts and ends in the major city of Manaus yet takes visitors to parts of the Amazon few tourists visit.
Highlights
Take walks, canoe and motor boat trips deep into the forest
Spot monkeys, river dolphins, caiman and much more!
Visit remote Amazonian communities
Stay in a unique floating Amazon lodge
Cruise into remote reaches of the Rio Negro on a small ship
Explore the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve
See the famous Meeting of the Waters
Visit Manaus Opera House and learn about the rubber boom city
Price
From $3,190 per person based on two traveling, this includes:
9 nights accommodation in a mix of cruise, lodge and hotel
9 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 7 dinners
Guided tours and transfers with English speaking guides
Entrance fees
Flights
The start and end point for this tour is Manaus. Flights are not included in the above as they vary considerably by date. Prices for return flights in 2021 from the USA start from around $540 (American Airlines from Miami direct to Manaus). Flights between Manaus and Tefe are needed which currently cost from around $260 return with Brazilian airline Azul.
Notes
For an even more in depth Amazon Rainforest tour, this trip can be extended into the Colombian Amazon by taking advantage of new direct flights from Tefe to Tabatinga which adjoins the Colombian town of Leticia from where travelers can head up river to an excellent lodge on the banks of the River Amazon for a few nights. This is at extra cost. This trip can easily be extended or combined with other Brazil tours.
More information
https://www.southamerica.travel/amazon-rainforest/tours/remote-amazon-tour
2. The Wild Argentina Tour
Focusing on wildlife, this 18 day Argentina tour takes in several different environments including rainforest, wetlands, glaciers and Patagonian coastline. The customizable trip gives a comprehensive look at Argentina’s rich and varied wildlife and includes some major geographical highlights along the way such as the Iguazu Falls and Perito Moreno Glacier.
Highlights
Penguins in Ushuaia and Punta Tombo
Whales and sea lions on the Valdes Peninsula
Monkeys, sloths and capybara in Misiones rainforest
Caiman, otters and deer in the Ibera wetlands
Flamingos in Patagonia
Perito Moreno glacier
Iguazu Falls
Tierra del Fuego National Park and Beagle Channel
Tour of parks and gardens in Buenos Aires
Price
From $9,975 per person based on two traveling, this includes:
17 nights accommodation in a mix top quality lodges and hotels
17 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 9 dinners
Guided tours and transfers with English speaking guides
Entrance fees
Flights
The start and end point for this tour is Buenos Aires. Flights are not included in the above as they vary considerably by date. For guidance, international flights from New York to and from Buenos Aires plus the six domestic flights required typically cost from around $1,550 per person - all with Aerolineas Argentinas.
Notes
While this trip is possible year-round, October and November are particularly good months to travel. Whales and penguins are usually only found at the following times:
Whales in Puerto Piramides – June to December (best September and October)
Penguins in Punta Tombo – September to March (best October to March)
Penguins in Ushuaia – mid October to March
More information
https://www.southamerica.travel/argentina/tours/the-wild-argentina-tour
SouthAmerica.travel is an expert in travel to South America arranging customized four and five star South America tours. With a head office in Seattle, the company also has offices throughout South America including in Brazil, Argentina and Peru. SouthAmerica.travel has a team of dedicated travel consultants who have traveled extensively in South America and in many cases live or have lived there. SouthAmerica.travel provide a high level of personalized service, every trip is planned from scratch as every traveler is different. The company has been featured by well-known publications including CNN Travel, Essence, 360 Magazine, Drift Travel and Travel + Design.
