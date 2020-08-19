Celebrities, Sobriety, Pandemic...
Sobriety and resilience in the era of Zoom rooms, the Coronavirus and Isolation.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Addiction Recovery eBulletin’s FREE webinar series,
Chasing the News…stone cold sober! presented by Hazelden/Betty Ford, and Recovery Shop drops Wednesday, September 26th at 6pm PDT and 9pm EDT. First in a series, this month’s conversation focuses on “maintaining sobriety in an era of uncertainty”.
Hosted by William Cope Moyers: Vice President of Public Affairs and Community Relations for Hazelden/Betty Ford. Author of Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption and ‘Now What? An Insider’s Guide to Addiction and Recovery.
Featuring an eclectic panel of entertainers and authors including:
Alonzo Bodden – Comedian and Winner of ‘NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and regular on NPR’s ‘Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!’
Leonard Buschel – Certified California Substance Abuse Counselor, founder of the Reel Recovery Film Festival and Publisher/Editor of the Addiction Recovery eBulletin.
Tian Dayton Ph.D. –has a Masters in educational psychology and a PhD in clinical psychology and is the author of fifteen books including The Drama Within, The ACoA Trauma Syndrome, and her latest, Maintaining Emotional Sobriety During Covid-19.
Courtney Friel - is a news anchor and reporter currently working for KTLA-TV in Los Angeles. She hosts the podcast Keepin' It Friel: Conversations on Recovery,” and is the author of
‘Tonight at 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News”
Ryan Hampton - is a nationally recognized Recovery activist and organizer. Founder of ‘The Voices Project’, author of ‘American Fix: Inside the Opioid Addiction Crisis – and How to End It’
Tio Hardiman – Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate and filmmaker of ‘Death of an Addict’.
About the Addiction Recovery eBulletin
The seven-year old Addiction Recovery eBulletin is the most respected source of news and information affecting the treatment industry and recovery community. The content is impactful, educational, inspiring and serves as a resource to friends, family members, colleagues or anyone struggling directly with addiction. It also provides ongoing information and support to those on the road to recovery. To learn more www.addictionrecoveryebulletin.org
