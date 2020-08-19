Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,748 in the last 365 days.

Summary of Foreclosure Alternatives for Borrowers with Covid-19 Hardships

This chart by the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) provides a summary of relief options available for borrowers facing a COVID-19 related hardship. The options that a borrower has depends on the loan investor. For loans it covers, Section 4022 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security (CARES) Act requires forbearance for borrowers with COVID-19 hardships and some investors have expanded on those provisions.

For more detailed analysis, read "Mortgage Relief for Homeowners Affected by COVID-19" on NCLC’s Digital Library here: https://library.nclc.org/mortgage-relief-homeowners-affected-covid-19

 

[This webpage was last reviewed and updated on: 8/19/2020.]

You just read:

Summary of Foreclosure Alternatives for Borrowers with Covid-19 Hardships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.