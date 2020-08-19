Holabird's massive Great Americana Pow-Wow Auction, featuring Native and general Americana, will be held August 27-31

Spectacular silver and exquisite sky-blue turquoise squash blossom necklace, circa 1950s or ‘60s, “the finest one we’ve ever seen,” according to Fred Holabird (est. $3,000-$4,000).

Nicely composed Santo Domingo olla (or jar) from around the 1920s, 10 ½ inches tall and beautifully decorated with perky birds and sunflowers (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Van Bergen Gold Dust whiskey bottle from 1880 in an ultra-rare aqua color in very near perfect condition, with applied top and light whittle (est. $5,000-$7,500).

First-generation Colt single action Army revolver, made in 1895 (serial #159597), with a 4 ¾ inch barrel on a black powder frame, in overall very good condition (est. $3,000-$8,000).