The Local Culinary Launches First-Ever Ghost Kitchen Franchise
New Franchise Model Allows Restaurants to Offer 50 Delivery-Only Concepts from Existing Space; Creates New Revenue as Restaurateurs Face COVID-19 ChallengesMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the restaurant industry continues to face significant challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami-based virtual restaurant group The Local Culinary has launched the country’s first-ever ghost kitchen franchise model. The innovative, first-of-its-kind concept leverages the rising popularity of ghost kitchens – which offer delivery-only service out of commissary-style facilities across the country – bringing 50 distinctive brands to the existing spaces of independent restaurant owners seeking a new way to maintain their businesses.
Noting dine-in service limitations resulting from social distancing and safety measures, The Local Culinary created this new franchise model to give restaurant owners access to its profit-driven brands and successful delivery-only model. Owners who join The Local Culinary as a franchisee can, in turn, replicate those concepts within their own kitchen spaces and market on The Local Culinary’s delivery platform. With cuisines ranging from Mexican and Italian to Asian Fusion and Classic American, the designed-for-delivery, easy-to-prepare menus include items such as burgers, fried chicken, rice bowls, gourmet salads and more. The new model includes on-site training and ongoing support from The Local Culinary team, helping owners quickly build a strong online presence to drive new traffic through delivery orders.
Led by seasoned European restaurant industry veteran and entrepreneurial visionary Alp Franko, The Local Culinary has quickly attracted a growing fanbase since its launch last year. The virtual restaurant group provides modern, chef-driven food delivery options inspired by worldwide cuisine. Each concept is trendy and fresh, with the menu offerings aligned with current consumer demand.
Citing the immediate spike in demand for meal delivery services since the pandemic started, The Local Culinary’s new low-risk, low-cost, easy-to-implement program has been in development for the past two months. After signing a franchise agreement, owners are operational on the platform within 10 days.
“As many restaurant owners are fighting to stay in business due to limited dine-in service and other setbacks caused by the pandemic, we saw the opportunity to help make a positive impact on our industry, sharing access to our unique, proven profit-driven brands that can easily be replicated in any restaurant kitchen,” said Alp Franko, founder of The Local Culinary. “Through this innovative new franchise program, restaurant owners can maximize their kitchen space and bring new options to market, increasing revenue almost immediately with easy-to-prepare items designed for delivery.”
As a true pioneer in the ghost kitchen movement, opening the first of its kind in Florida, The Local Culinary currently operates several locations in Florida, and offers a portfolio of 50 unique delivery-only brands. Available for delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub and DoorDash, its concepts include, among others: The Chef Burger, Mama Roma, El Taco Loco, The Green Kitchen, Dirty Fingers, Shu Shu, Yoko Bowl, Hot Potato, Chicks, This is Gyros and Hot Dog Station. The new franchise program is now available nationwide.
To learn more about the franchise program, please email info@TheLocalCulinary.com or visit www.TheLocalCulinary.com.
ABOUT THE LOCAL CULINARY
The Local Culinary is an innovative virtual restaurant group providing modern, chef-driven food delivery and franchise model options inspired by worldwide cuisine. With 50 individual mini-restaurants all operating in the same kitchen to produce a range of menus, cuisines vary from Mexican, Italian and Asian and include items such as burgers, fried chicken, rice bowls, gourmet salads and more. Each of the delivery-only concepts are available to consumers through Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub and DoorDash. Visit www.TheLocalCulinary.com for more information.
###
Alp Franko
The Local Culinary
+1 954-716-7614
email us here