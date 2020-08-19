SignalBoosters.com Offers Exclusive Fusion4Home Cell Phone Booster with Yagi/Dome Antennas
The popular cell signal booster kit, now optimized for homes and offices with up to 4,000 square feet of coverage. Available exclusively at SignalBoosters.comSTAFFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular cell phone Signal Booster Kit, now optimized for office. Eliminate weak cell phone signal with new configuration for popular kit. Perfect for homes and offices with up to 4,000 square feet of coverage. Available exclusively at SignalBoosters.com.
In partnership with SureCall, SignalBoosters.com has unveiled the SureCall Fusion4Home Yagi/Dome signal booster kit: a variation of SureCall’s top-selling signal booster that uses outdoor yagi and indoor dome antennas. Recently, the base model of the Fusion4Home kit was featured on Fox News as working from home gained traction all over the country.
This is an FCC-approved, legal cellular signal amplifier that is designed to boost signal indoors by capturing and enhancing existing cellular signal. This configuration was designed to meet the increased demand for cellular signal in home office and open workspace use.
This configuration of the Fusion4Home signal booster will give you the following:
Signal gains up to 72db, depending on your existing signal and other conditions
Improved signal coverage up to 4,000 square feet – optimal for open layouts
3G/4G/LTE cellular signal improvements for all U.S. carriers and phone types
SureCoverage: Better signal or 60-days money back guarantee with 3 year warranty
Manual band adjustments give more control over frequencies being boosted
The Yagi/Dome configuration is optimized for offices and wide-open indoor spaces. The included yagi antenna makes this kit ideal for rural or suburban areas, with the dome antenna allowing for total coverage in an omnidirectional pattern. It is available now at $399.99.
SignalBoosters.com is a leading provider of signal booster solutions for homes, vehicles, and commercial buildings. They specialize in consumer-friendly kits as well as customized RF systems for cellular, public safety two-way radio, DAS, and WiFi.
Jordan Foutz
SignalBoosters.com
+1 800-470-6777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook