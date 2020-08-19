Betcris to speak at upcoming ESI Digital Summer LATAM conference on eSports
EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, an important summit on the sports gambling industry will get underway, bringing together operators from across the globe to discuss market changes in the space as they pertain to the eSports segment. With the continued emphasis being placed on Latin America’s position as a leader in the industry, the ESI Digital Sumer LATAM conference, scheduled for Thursday, is an important opportunity for operators to unite and help to continue to shape the field. Betcris, the leading sports gambling and online gaming operator for Latin America, will participate in the conference, represented by the company’s head of business development, Fernando Garita.
Often referred to as the “gold rush” of the sports gambling market, Latin America is poised to play an essential role in the evolution of the industry. The world of eSports, in particular, is growing exponentially, gaining substantial exposure worldwide with tournaments in popular games like CS: GO and Fortnite, and creating a huge impact on that growth. Garita is scheduled to appear in the panel discussion on eSports betting in Latin America, which will be held from 17:30 to 18:15 (UTC-3) on Thursday, August 20.
The Latin American eSports gambling panel has been created to focus specifically on the opportunities and challenges eSports are bringing to the sports gambling industry. With different countries establishing their own guidelines and regulations for sports gambling, it is essential that operators understand the different legal and regulatory frameworks, and Garita’s expertise on the subject will be of substantial benefit to all summit participants.
The five-day summit, which covers North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East – each with its own day of discussions, is organized by Esports Insider (ESI), a company specializing in the distribution of eSports news, as well as the creation of events dedicated to the industry. ESI explains of Latin America day, “In association with Live Media, join us for a day of content in English and Spanish. For one of the fastest-growing regions in the industry, topics will include mobile esports, CS:GO’s huge presence and fanbase in Brazil, and a select number of ESI Brand Showcases featuring case studies of local sponsorships done the right way.”
Along with Garita, CEO Steven Salz of Rivalry and Mobadoo Sales Director Alejandro Kowalski have been confirmed as speakers for the panel. In addition, Latam Media Group’s eSports manager, Pablo Monti, will participate, and will also moderate the gathering.
Luigi Montenegro
Luigi Montenegro
