Governor Abbott Statement On Industrial Fire In Grand Prairie

August 19, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the industrial fire in Grand Prairie:

"The State of Texas is monitoring the industrial fire in Grand Prairie and working closely with local officials and first responders to address safety concerns in the community," said Governor Abbott. "The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Grand Prairie officials are continually checking air quality conditions and the State will provide any necessary resources to the area. I ask Texans in the Grand Prairie community to heed the guidance of local officials and pray for the safety of the first responders combating the fire."