Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,743 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Industrial Fire In Grand Prairie

August 19, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the industrial fire in Grand Prairie:

"The State of Texas is monitoring the industrial fire in Grand Prairie and working closely with local officials and first responders to address safety concerns in the community," said Governor Abbott. "The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Grand Prairie officials are continually checking air quality conditions and the State will provide any necessary resources to the area. I ask Texans in the Grand Prairie community to heed the guidance of local officials and pray for the safety of the first responders combating the fire."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Industrial Fire In Grand Prairie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.