Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,738 in the last 365 days.

Department of Energy to Provide $21 Million for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Research on Fusion Energy

Work will Harness Novel Algorithms to Advance Fusion

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to $21 million to support research in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for fusion energy. 

“These awards will enable fusion researchers to take advantage of recent rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “AI and ML will help us to accelerate progress in fusion and keep American scientists at the forefront of fusion research.”

The selected awards will seek to improve operational efficiencies at Office of Science fusion facilities by automating data analysis workflows and enabling real-time control algorithms. Researchers are expected to make use of the world-leading supercomputing resources at DOE national laboratories.

Awards were selected based on competitive peer review under a DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement, along with a parallel, companion announcement for DOE laboratories.

The effort is part of DOE’s Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing program, in a joint effort of the Offices of Fusion Energy Sciences and Advanced Scientific Computing Research within the DOE’s Office of Science.

Planned funding totals $21 million for projects lasting up to three years in duration, with $8 million in Fiscal Year 2020 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. 

A list of projects can be found on the FES homepage under the heading, “What’s New.”

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

You just read:

Department of Energy to Provide $21 Million for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Research on Fusion Energy

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.