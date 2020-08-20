Israel365 Media & FrontGate Media Announce Representation Agreement for the U.S. Christian & Political Markets
“There are 91M Evangelicals in the US most of whom are pro-Israel. Our audience is the largest group of pro-Israel Christians who are looking for ways to invest, support, bless, & learn about Israel.”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FRONTGATE MEDIA, one of the world’s leading Faith and Family marketing agencies and media groups, announced today a new representation agreement with ISRAEL365 MEDIA, the leading digital marketing and advertising agency in Israel among the Christian Zionist & Jewish communities. FrontGate will provide advertising and sponsorship representation for the Israel365 affiliated brands to the U.S. marketplace with a focus on the faith-based and political markets.
— Shlomo Schreibman, VP of Business Development, Israel365 Media
With this latest expansion of FrontGate’s Digital Media Network, the media company now delivers one of the largest pro-Israel digital audiences ever. For the first time, U.S. for-profit companies and non-profit organizations can reach a combined digital subscriber base of 3,000,000+ for consumer and fundraising engagement. FrontGate’s Digital Media Network is also home to The Washington Times and other pro-Israel media opportunities. The combined reach of all these media properties makes FrontGate a one-stop shop for anyone desiring to reach the pro-Israel community.
“There are 91,000,000 Evangelicals in the USA, most of whom are pro-Israel. Our audience represents the largest group of pro-Israel Christians on the internet who are looking for ways to invest, support, bless, and learn about Israel. We are proud to build bridges between the faith-based Christian market and Israeli organizations,” said Shlomo Schreibman, Vice President of Business Development for Israel365 Media.
Any organization or political group that is values-based and interested in promoting their products, investments, support and raising capital for Israel can be a great fit for this audience. With a proven knowledge of how to talk to the pro-Israel community for success, the Israel365 outlets now available through FrontGate include:
Israel365: Your Daily Connection to the Land of Israel reaching 200,000 daily subscribers to an inspirational daily update from Israel with a daily picture and verse from the Bible. Breaking Israel News: Latest News. Biblical Perspective. Reaching 130,0000 subscribers, BIN is one of the top 5 news sites in Israel with the majority of readers being based in the USA. These publications have an Evangelical focus with a 15% Jewish audience. Faith-based and support organizations like IFCJ, Meir Panim, MDA, and e-learning products such as eTeacher participate regularly. The combined resources of Israel365 and FrontGate now provide access to all the lists in Israel. Additional audiences are available.
Schreibman adds, “FrontGate is committed to helping grow the Faith-based market in the U.S. We believe that our shared values and targeted audience can be a unique and new offering that will help for-profits and NGO’s looking to penetrate the pro-Israel community.”
“The journalistic commitment and professionalism of Israel365 Media's publications deliver us a new and very passionate audience for our Christian values clientbase to engage,” shares Scott A. Shuford, Founder and President of FrontGate Media. “We are very excited to impact the Christian and political community here in the U.S. with the best media opportunities based in Israel.”
About FrontGate Media
Award-winning FrontGate Media is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. With a 19-year track record of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing, and Media Buying. FrontGate’s own Digital Media & Events Network also provides reach to tens of millions of people each month via their sites, events, and email subscribers. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and nonprofit organizations seeking the faith-based and family-friendly audiences. http://FrontGateMedia.com
