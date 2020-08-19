BeyondTrust Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

BeyondTrust is again named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM)



Gartner also ranked BeyondTrust 2nd in 2 of 3 Use Cases in its Critical Capabilities for Privileged Access Management report

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management for the second time in a row. BeyondTrust is recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. BeyondTrust also has one of the highest scores in the companion Critical Capabilities for Privileged Access Management research note in both the Global and Large & Midsize Enterprises Use Cases.

BeyondTrust’s innovative Universal Privilege Management approach to PAM goes beyond simply managing passwords in a vault for a limited set of privileged users. The company’s integrated PAM solutions enable security and IT professionals to manage the explosion of privileges across their entire enterprise to drastically reduce the attack surface. BeyondTrust’s unique approach to PAM is more relevant than ever amid the challenges of the pandemic and resulting work from home shift, exemplified by BeyondTrust’s 35 percent YOY growth in the first half of 2020.

“We believe BeyondTrust’s position as a Leader, along with our rapid market growth, validates our Universal Privilege Management model that delivers the protection and productivity required by modern enterprises,” said Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust. “With attacks targeting remote users—such as phishing and malware—rising, and budgets and resources declining, our ability to secure privileges across every user, session, and asset, paired with quick deployments and out-of-the-box integrations, delivers the security and efficiencies today’s customers require.”

In the Critical Capabilities research note, BeyondTrust scores well across all critical PAM use cases, ranking 2nd in both the Global and Large & Midsize Enterprises Use Cases.

While password and session management (PASM) remains a critical component of PAM, as privileged threats increasingly exploit endpoints and remote access pathways, privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM) and secure remote access (SRA) are also crucial to any modern PAM strategy. As BeyondTrust outlines in its Universal Privilege Management model, it takes all three pillars working together to holistically address today’s threatscape and expanding PAM use cases.

To us, the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Privileged Access Management reports reflect progress through January 2020. Since then, BeyondTrust has introduced several significant product releases, including:

Privilege Management for Windows and Mac SaaS : A new SaaS version of BeyondTrust’s market-leading solution for implementing least privilege and securing Windows and Mac machines.

: A new SaaS version of BeyondTrust’s market-leading solution for implementing least privilege and securing Windows and Mac machines. Remote Support 20.1 : Increased Service Desk security and efficiency with enhancements to the built-in BeyondTrust Vault, available both on-premise and via SaaS.

: Increased Service Desk security and efficiency with enhancements to the built-in BeyondTrust Vault, available both on-premise and via SaaS. DevOps Secrets Safe v20.3 : Strengthens secrets management with new authentication and integration options.

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM, BeyondTrust recently received the following industry awards:

For a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM, please visit www.beyondtrust.com/sem/gartner-magic-quadrant-pam .

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

