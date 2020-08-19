GL Announces- PacketLoad™ High Density Mobile Traffic Simulation

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their high density mobile traffic generator referred to as PacketLoad ™; the appliance supports massive simulation of UEs (up to 500,000) with high density (up to 4 Gbps or 40 Gbps) mobile data traffic simulation for both UMTS, LTE and 5G networks.



“GL’s PacketLoad™ module is a high density stateful TCP/HTTP, UDP, and PCAP Replay traffic test solution providing 'real-world' traffic. The appliance can generate massive number of UEs (up to 500,000) along with a high volume of mobile GTP-C (control plane), GTP-U (user plane) and packet traffic for up to 4 Gbps or 40 Gbps to load test or stress test core UMTS/LTE networks,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “One of the important features of the appliance is its ability to allow different combinations of TCP/HTTP and UDP traffic combined with PCAP Replay to be simulated from both ends of the network. This helps to evaluate end-to-end core network performance with variable signaling and traffic parameters.”

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

