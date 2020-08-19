Exults Internet Marketing CEO Zach Hoffman to Feature in South Florida Business & Wealth’s Latest Virtual Connect Event

Hoffman will discuss digital marketing strategies with the Florida publication as well as how businesses can navigate the ongoing pandemic.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Internet Marketing Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, will serve as the featured guest in South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine’s latest installment of their Virtual Connect series.

The webinar, entitled New Digital Reality: What Matters Today in a Virtual Consumer World, will go live at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 20th.

Hoffman will engage in a discussion with Gary Press, Chairman & CEO of Lifestyle Media Group, concerning digital marketing strategies as well as how companies can survive and thrive in the current post-COVID business environment and beyond. Given the pair have over 25 years of digital era CEO experience between the two of them, the conversation promises to be both intriguing and enlightening.

“I’m very excited to chat with Mr. Press and the SFBW team about the state of digital marketing,” Hoffman relayed leading up to the event. “The pandemic has caused a lot of disruption, but I’m hopeful our discussion will help business owners understand strategies to keep reaching new customers, stay open, and continue growing.”

A South Florida native, Hoffman today utilizes his finance and economics background to efficiently navigate search engine auction markets. Hoffman founded the Internet marketing agency that is now Exults in 2005, and has spent the last fifteen years leading the company to sustained success. He began with a network of clients in Florida that has since expanded throughout the United States, and he continues to channel his passion for growing business into delivering customized solutions for every customer’s needs.

Earlier this year, Hoffman also served as a keynote speaker at the Search Marketing Expo in San Jose, CA. There, Hoffman gave a “crash course” on digital public relations to Internet marketing experts and SMX attendees, advising on how best to prepare a company’s web presence in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

If you would like to attend SFBW’s virtual meeting, you can register at this link or at the Zoom site embedded below this article.

More About Exults Internet Marketing Agency

Exults Marketing is a full-service internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals, Exults premier services include Website Design and Development, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, and Digital PR. If you are interested in using targeted advertisement to spark meaningful engagement and generate leads, contact Exults Marketing Agency.

